Eagles’ Lane Johnson will not return vs. Dallas with concussion

Philadelphia Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson left the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion and will not return. The starting lright tackle left the field right before halftime and it was reported at the start of the second half that he will not return. Jack Driscoll stepped in to replace Johnson at right tackle.
Extra Points: Eagles, Phillies leave fans excited

There must be something in the "wooder" in Philadelphia. The Fightins and Birds just provided the greatest weekend in recent local sports history. The bell was ringing at Citizens Bank Park on Friday and Saturday while the Phils advanced to the NLCS for the first time since 2010 by eliminating the Braves behind Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Aaron Nola.
Grayson’s Grades: Eagles vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles asserted themselves as the team to beat in the NFC East after handling the Cowboys 26-17. They will head into the bye week as the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Once again the Eagles dominated the second quarter, but also allowed the opponent...
Phillies Add David Robertson to NLCS Roster

Veteran David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies roster for their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, but he will be back for their Championship series against the Padres. Robertson was left off the NLDS roster after he injured his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper's...
Dave Weinberg’s Cowboys-Eagles 2-Minute Drill

A quick look back at the Eagles 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Eagles' best number: 3 (Eagles interceptions) Eagles' worst number: 2 (Cowboys second-half touchdowns) View from my living room:. Cowboys-Eagles was preceded by an entertaining football game in my grandsons' backyard featuring the Bandicoots...
