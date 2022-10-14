Pittsburgh touts successes of year-old Move PGH program

As Pittsburgh’s Move PGH pilot program marks its one-year anniversary, city officials touted the use of e-scooters and other transportation methods.

The Move PGH pilot program was announced in July 2021 as a two-year pilot. The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure on Friday released a mid-pilot report that analyzed how residents used POGOH bikeshare, Scoobi mopeds, Spin e-scooters and Zipcar carshare.

Over the past year, people took about 576,700 Spin e-scooter trips. The city estimated that vehicles traveled 257,000 less miles as a result, stopping nearly 130 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

The city also recorded more than 82,000 POGOH bikeshare trips and more than 8,000 Zipcar trips. Pittsburghers also traveled more than 14,000 miles on Scoobi mopeds, with over 11,000 moped trips recorded in the last year.

City officials also touted the program’s launch of mobile bus passes with Pittsburgh Regional Transit, and the launch of new e-assist bikes for POGOH bikeshare.

“The mid-pilot report is an important milestone on the path to greater mobility for the residents and visitors of Pittsburgh,” DOMI Director Kim Lucas said.

DOMI will kick off the pilot program’s second year this fall with additional mobility hubs and scooter corrals.