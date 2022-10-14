Read full article on original website
Vatican: Local church to officially close after parishioners’ appeal
The Youngstown Diocese has officially confirmed the closing of a Campbell church.
WFMJ.com
Couple accused of trying to cheat Cortland Bank out of $278,000
Federal authorities have charged a New York City couple with allegedly scheming to cheat Cortland Bank out of a quarter of a million dollars. A U.S. District Court Judge in Youngstown has unsealed an indictment charging 43-year-old Frank Duhart and 35-year-old Jennifer Page Porter with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Two homes hit by gunfire in Warren
Officers were called out to the 1000 block of Homewood Ave., SE.
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
whbc.com
Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 17th
Vindicator file photo / October 16, 1980 | The crowd at Harbor Community Center in New Castle, Pa., applauded the arrival of U.S. Sen Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., for a campaign event 42 years ago. October 17. 1997: Time Warner Cable Co. is introducing high-speed online services to residential and business...
WFMJ.com
Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
Youngstown Handel’s closed after smoke brings YFD
A Youngstown Handel's is closed Friday night after smoke brought firefighters to the scene.
WFMJ.com
Child struck by car on Elm Street Monday afternoon
A child was struck by a car on Elm Street in Youngstown Monday afternoon. Police did not have many details on the incident, but told 21 News that the child was struck by a car during the police department's afternoon shift. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 21...
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Courtawarded $750k
The Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Court (MCCPHC) was awarded $750,000 in grant funding on Monday. This funding is part of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern Ohio, $20 million in grant funding to various entities, programs and organizations to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives, assist victims of crime, provide training and technical assistance, conduct research and implement programs to improve the justice system.
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
Warren police looking for suspected car thieves
Warren police are asking for the community's help in identifying two theft suspects.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police investigate Sunday shooting
Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in Youngstown. Police say a man showed up at the Shell Gas station on Market Street just before midnight to ask for help. The victim had been shot in the foot according to police, who say they are not sure where the shooting occurred, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
WFMJ.com
Early voting doubled in counties from 2018 election
A record number of voters in Ohio are turning out to the election polls early in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties. In Mahoning, the number of folks voting early is way up this year. In October of 2018, 781 voted early and during the same time from 2022, 3,034 have voted.
WFMJ.com
2023 YSU interim President talks her post-Tressel plans
When YSU President Jim Tressel leaves the university in January, a former YSU alumni will take over on an interim basis. Monday, Helen Lafferty spoke to members of the media online from her current office at Villanova University. "Youngstown, Ohio has been where my roots began and will always be...
Man accused of stealing teacher’s car, bows head when she asks ‘How could you do this to me?’
Shawn Stevens is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of receiving stolen property. He has been in the jail since he was arrested about 2:40 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Kendis Circle.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Arson destroys two homes on South Side
The Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.
