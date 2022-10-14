ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

WFMJ.com

Couple accused of trying to cheat Cortland Bank out of $278,000

Federal authorities have charged a New York City couple with allegedly scheming to cheat Cortland Bank out of a quarter of a million dollars. A U.S. District Court Judge in Youngstown has unsealed an indictment charging 43-year-old Frank Duhart and 35-year-old Jennifer Page Porter with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 17th

Vindicator file photo / October 16, 1980 | The crowd at Harbor Community Center in New Castle, Pa., applauded the arrival of U.S. Sen Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., for a campaign event 42 years ago. October 17. 1997: Time Warner Cable Co. is introducing high-speed online services to residential and business...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot

A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Child struck by car on Elm Street Monday afternoon

A child was struck by a car on Elm Street in Youngstown Monday afternoon. Police did not have many details on the incident, but told 21 News that the child was struck by a car during the police department's afternoon shift. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 21...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Courtawarded $750k

The Mahoning County Common Pleas Honors Court (MCCPHC) was awarded $750,000 in grant funding on Monday. This funding is part of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern Ohio, $20 million in grant funding to various entities, programs and organizations to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives, assist victims of crime, provide training and technical assistance, conduct research and implement programs to improve the justice system.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police investigate Sunday shooting

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in Youngstown. Police say a man showed up at the Shell Gas station on Market Street just before midnight to ask for help. The victim had been shot in the foot according to police, who say they are not sure where the shooting occurred, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Early voting doubled in counties from 2018 election

A record number of voters in Ohio are turning out to the election polls early in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties. In Mahoning, the number of folks voting early is way up this year. In October of 2018, 781 voted early and during the same time from 2022, 3,034 have voted.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

2023 YSU interim President talks her post-Tressel plans

When YSU President Jim Tressel leaves the university in January, a former YSU alumni will take over on an interim basis. Monday, Helen Lafferty spoke to members of the media online from her current office at Villanova University. "Youngstown, Ohio has been where my roots began and will always be...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

