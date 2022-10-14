ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports Chicago

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?

The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow had appropriate pregame outfit for Superdome visit

The Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday was a particularly meaningful one for quarterback Joe Burrow, and he issued a reminder of why prior to the game. Sunday marked Burrow’s first game in New Orleans since he won the national championship with LSU...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cleveland.com

Ja’Marr Chase’s teammates put his heroics against the Saints in perspective

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Ted Karras only saw the tail end of Ja’Marr Chase’s game-winning touchdown on Sunday. The center was focused on stopping New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, from disrupting the play. Once Karras looked up, he was flooded with a sense of relief watching Chase running down the sidelines without a defender in sight.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward

With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
NBC Sports Chicago

Jim Irsay becomes first NFL owner to call for Dan Snyder’s removal

Jim Irsay is speaking out against Commanders owner Dan Snyder, saying he believes there’s “merit” to removing him as owner of the Washington franchise. Speaking to the media during Tuesday’s meeting of team owners, Irsay -- who owns the Indianapolis Colts -- said he doesn’t expect the group to hold a vote to oust Snyder today, but that it could be imminent upon the conclusion of Mary Jo White’s investigation. The former chair of the SEC is leading a probe into allegations of sexual harrasment and financial impropriety on the part of Snyder and the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules

We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. So far, the Browns have already acquired former Pro bowl linebacker Deion Jones, ahead of the deadline.
NBC Sports Chicago

First ever Black Friday NFL game to air on Amazon Prime in 2023

It’s official! The NFL is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Black Friday for the first time in league history starting next season. The NFL has flirted with the idea of adding a matchup on the Friday following Thanksgiving for some time now, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed Tuesday that the league and Amazon have reached a partnership for a Black Friday game in 2023. The participating teams remain unknown, but Rapoport said kickoff is expected to be at 3 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo

Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam. Check out the video:. Mack played for the...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

