Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets
The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the Green Bay Packers dropped their third game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Reactions: Cincinnati's Joe Burrow avoids sack, runs 19 yards for touchdown in New Orleans
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was under pressure on a 3rd-and-8 at the Saints' 19, with Cincinnati trailing 17-7. Burrow managed to avoid a sack and scrambled, running 19 yards for the Bengals' second touchdown of the game to cap a 75-yard, 10-play drive during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 6 game at...
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow had appropriate pregame outfit for Superdome visit
The Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday was a particularly meaningful one for quarterback Joe Burrow, and he issued a reminder of why prior to the game. Sunday marked Burrow’s first game in New Orleans since he won the national championship with LSU...
Bears overreactions: Fields in worst QB situation since Stafford?
The Bears had a must-win game slip through their fingers on Thursday against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. Chicago held the Commanders to 214 total yards, but a Velus Jones Jr. muffed punt and a Darnell Mooney bobble cost the Bears a win as Carson Wentz and Co. left Chicago with a 12-7 win.
Ja’Marr Chase’s teammates put his heroics against the Saints in perspective
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Ted Karras only saw the tail end of Ja’Marr Chase’s game-winning touchdown on Sunday. The center was focused on stopping New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, from disrupting the play. Once Karras looked up, he was flooded with a sense of relief watching Chase running down the sidelines without a defender in sight.
Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward
With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
Does it make sense for the Buccaneers to trade for Cam Akers?
The recent Super Bowl Champion is available on the trade market.
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston described as Saints' 'emergency third quarterback' for Bengals game
If something had happened to Andy Dalton during last Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Taysom Hill would have been tapped to step in as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Though Jameis Winston suited up for the Week 6 game, Saints coach Dennis Allen made it clear Hill...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
How Fields can make 'improvements' to get rid of ball faster
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have a pass protection problem. Who deserves most of the blame for the pass-pro struggles is up for debate, but there's no doubt quarterback Justin Fields can help his beleaguered offensive line by getting the ball out quicker. Per Next Gen Stats, Fields'...
Jim Irsay becomes first NFL owner to call for Dan Snyder’s removal
Jim Irsay is speaking out against Commanders owner Dan Snyder, saying he believes there’s “merit” to removing him as owner of the Washington franchise. Speaking to the media during Tuesday’s meeting of team owners, Irsay -- who owns the Indianapolis Colts -- said he doesn’t expect the group to hold a vote to oust Snyder today, but that it could be imminent upon the conclusion of Mary Jo White’s investigation. The former chair of the SEC is leading a probe into allegations of sexual harrasment and financial impropriety on the part of Snyder and the Commanders.
Who is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots rookie QB facing Bears in Week 7
You never know when your number will be called in the NFL. Just ask New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who went from an inactive third-stringer for the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season to a sudden starter in Week 4, which marked his league debut. Zappe...
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago Bears to Gillette Stadium for their only "Monday Night Football" matchup of 2022. Here are the opening...
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules
We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. So far, the Browns have already acquired former Pro bowl linebacker Deion Jones, ahead of the deadline.
First ever Black Friday NFL game to air on Amazon Prime in 2023
It’s official! The NFL is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Black Friday for the first time in league history starting next season. The NFL has flirted with the idea of adding a matchup on the Friday following Thanksgiving for some time now, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed Tuesday that the league and Amazon have reached a partnership for a Black Friday game in 2023. The participating teams remain unknown, but Rapoport said kickoff is expected to be at 3 p.m. ET.
Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo
Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam. Check out the video:. Mack played for the...
