Outpouring of support continues for Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty

BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Body-camera footage from the surviving police officer in the Bristol, CT shooting, that claimed the lives of two other officers, has been released. On Sunday night, Connecticut’s Inspector General’s Office released body cam video from Bristol, CT Police Officer Alec Iurato, one of three officers who responded to a 911 call last Wednesday night. They were ambushed and shot. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died. Iurato survived.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO