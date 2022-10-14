ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Outpouring of support continues for Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Body-camera footage from the surviving police officer in the Bristol, CT shooting, that claimed the lives of two other officers, has been released. On Sunday night, Connecticut’s Inspector General’s Office released body cam video from Bristol, CT Police Officer Alec Iurato, one of three officers who responded to a 911 call last Wednesday night. They were ambushed and shot. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died. Iurato survived.
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Arrangements have been made to lay Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte to rest. The two Bristol officers were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano provided an update on Tuesday morning. He asked for people to support first...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Carew Street Monday night for reports of a car accident. Springfield Fire Department PIO Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News 1 person was extricated and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When our crew arrived on scene around...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people are under arrest after a ShotSpotter activation led to the recovery of an AR-15 rifle in Springfield over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to James Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for ShotSpotter activation. Officers arrived on-scene...
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. The Gándara Center of Springfield kicked off their 4th Annual Community Care Package Drive on Tuesday. The drive collects basic necessities, such as personal items including toiletries, personal care/hygiene products, socks, and undergarments...
