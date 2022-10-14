ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Scouts Street Smart Rescue

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets available for Discovery Center Monster Bash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Discovery Center Monster Bash event. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Discovery Center. Members can save $3 a ticket and get 30-minutes of early access to event activities. Guests have a chance to meet a real-life Vampire...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: United Family raises $182,000 for MDA Aisles of Smiles campaign

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Aardvark Automotive taking nominations for car to be given away

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Aardvark Automotive will be taking nominations for a car to be given away in December. This is for a recipient who has fallen to hard times and could use a good used car to get to work, school, etc. Wheels to Prosper Giveaway will be...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo has a new animal rescue nonprofit organization, and it has now gone mobile. Wendy Patterson is the founder of Scouts Street Smart Rescue that is a nonprofit organization and it’s going mobile. Patterson’s passion for animals and community is what started it all; a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT crews working on Bell Street and Crockett Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are working on Bell Street for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. TxDOT says, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Bell Street, just past Avondale Street, for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the left lane of I-40 eastbound...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Battle of the Bands Week 9

Week Eight Battle of the Bands features the Canyon Eagles and the Hereford Whitefaces. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have a...
PANHANDLE, TX

