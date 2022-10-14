ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Artist Kenedra Coney is building balloon sculptures for a cause

By Ben Katko
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago


SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Oftentimes, we associate big colorful balloons with something happy and fun.

For one woman in Savannah—she’s making a living off of it.

There’s no doubt about it, either. The beauty of colorful balloons is in Kenedra Coney’s blood.

“As a child, I loved balloons and all. When I made my first dog out of balloons, I was like so excited. I was like, ‘Oh my god. I can do this,” said Coney. She owns KC’s Goodies and Balloons.

She’s a balloon artist with an incredible talent and tremendous creativity.

“It’s very important to me because it’s bringing my dream to life. I’ve always wanted to do balloon sculptures like this but never got the chance,” Coney told WSAV.

That’s why she’s giving up her time and stepping away from her business and heading west.

“I want to be a part of this. I want to do something big out of my comfort zone,” she said.

Coney will help twist up thousands of balloons in Kansas City for the Big Balloon Build. It’s a five-day project all in the name of giving back.

She’s giving up her time and paying it forward with 65 other artists to build a massive piece of art for Operation Breakthrough—a group helping impoverished children and families.

“I can hear them screaming and just loving every bit of walking in and being in awe of these balloon sculptures,” Coney told WSAV.

That’s what it’s all about.

Coney wants to pass on a little joy and make someone’s day a little better.

“This is what I want to do. I want to make a child’s dream come into life in front of their eyes,” Coney said. “Seeing their faces will give me the same joy.”

Coney and the other artists are building what they’re calling a “balloon wonderland” for those families. They’ll use more than 100,000 balloons to get it done.

