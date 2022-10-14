ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milestones – Vote for Victory – Opinion

Enough of the same old status quo! Your vote could be the one vote that redirects the misdirection that has wiggled into our communities and country. That starts right here where you vote. You need to really look at who and how you are marking your voter’s ballot. Santa...
SANTA CLARA, CA
kalw.org

Gay Santa Clara mayoral candidate claims he's being slurred, threatened

Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city's first openly gay policymaker. The San Jose Spotlight reports that Becker said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer

The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Swalwell faces familiar opponent Hayden in reelection bid

Pleasanton and the rest of the southern Tri-Valley are deciding for the sixth time whether Eric Swalwell should be their district representative in Washington, D.C. — and for the second general election in a row, the opposing choice is the same challenger, Alison Hayden. Swalwell (D-Livermore) defeated Hayden for...
PLEASANTON, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Oct. 10 through 16, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 16, 2022) — Thanks to federal stimulus funding, County Connection is offering free bus and paratransit rides through Oct. 31. The goal is to help essential workers save money and encourage commuters to take public transit. County update: The Contra Costa County Board of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Rockridge residents rally for affordable housing

OAKLAND -- Downtown Oakland isn't a ghost town but it's not exactly teeming with life, either. Many feel that what's needed is to have more people living in the area. Tina Robinson works in an upper Broadway shopping center and she would love to live nearby."I would move in there. I would come," she said. "I would come, because I'm working right there!"At issue is a former Safeway shopping site at the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Valley Avenue.Years ago, a new store was built next to it but the old lot has been empty ever...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Soft Pellets From Gel Gun Fired Into San Jose Classroom

Someone fired soft pellets from a gel gun into a San Jose classroom and struck multiple students, police and school officials said. The incident was reported Monday morning at Willow Glen Middle School, according to the San Jose Unified School District. Police said several students were struck as well as...
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Road Improvements at Hwy. 101, De La Cruz and Trimble

If you’ve driven through the De La Cruz Boulevard/Trimble Road area along the border of San Jose and Santa Clara recently, you’ve noticed the massive construction project adding to the congestion. Don’t worry, it will get better. In late September, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA)...
SAN JOSE, CA

