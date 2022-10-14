Read full article on original website
KFDA
Tickets available for Discovery Center Monster Bash
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Discovery Center Monster Bash event. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Discovery Center. Members can save $3 a ticket and get 30-minutes of early access to event activities. Guests have a chance to meet a real-life Vampire...
KFDA
‘Hollywood of the High Plains’: New ACVB film commissioner looking at bringing movies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman Bass has a vision as the first film commissioner for the Amarillo area to bring more films to produce in the Panhandle. Bass says the scenery from the canyons to the wide open plains makes the region a perfect filming space. He’s currently working on...
KFDA
Scouts Street Smart Rescue
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon. Video: WTAMU Dean of Education and Social Sciences returning to teaching roots after 17 years.
KFDA
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
KFDA
Groundbreaking for Kylie Hiner Memorial Park taking place on Thursday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The groundbreaking for the Kylie Hiner Memorial Park will be taking place this Thursday. The event is open to the public on October 20, at 11 a.m. in Conner Park. Lunch will be provided after by Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo. For more information, click here.
KFDA
New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has opened near Canyon. The venue boasts a 20 acre corn maze, with four different length trails. The owners tell us the design is in honor of the 80th Annual Anniversary of the Dolittle Raid. There are also...
KFDA
American Red Cross to hold neighborhood smoke alarm instillation event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Red Cross is set to hold a Sound the Alarm smoke alarm instillation event to help make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and save lives. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of this event is...
KFDA
Aardvark Automotive taking nominations for car to be given away
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Aardvark Automotive will be taking nominations for a car to be given away in December. This is for a recipient who has fallen to hard times and could use a good used car to get to work, school, etc. Wheels to Prosper Giveaway will be...
KFDA
‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo has a new animal rescue nonprofit organization, and it has now gone mobile. Wendy Patterson is the founder of Scouts Street Smart Rescue that is a nonprofit organization and it’s going mobile. Patterson’s passion for animals and community is what started it all; a...
KFDA
Battle of the Bands Week 9
Week Eight Battle of the Bands features the Canyon Eagles and the Hereford Whitefaces. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have a...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
Video: ‘Hollywood of the High Plains’: New ACVB film commissioner looking at bringing movies to the Panhandle. VIDEO: Sunray ISD completes, opens CTE facility building. VIDEO: Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock. Updated: 11 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 11...
KFDA
Supply Chain Issues postpone Xcel Energy’s Advanced Meter Deployment by 2 months
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Supply Chain issues has caused Xcel Energy to postpone the deployment of their Advanced Metering System meters for two months. According to the Xcel Energy report, the manufacturer is experiencing increased lead times for components from their suppliers. The report states that the supply chain issues...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
