Barnes County, ND

newsdakota.com

Stutsman County Receives Grant to Enhance Courthouse

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County was a recipient of grant funding through the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) and State Homeland Security grant program. IT Director Josh Smaage informed the commission that he applied for the grant in May. He says they've received similar grants from...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Stutsman County Vote Machines Tested Ahead of Election

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge and several other staff held an open-to-the-public demonstration of their voting machines ahead of the Nov. 8 general election Monday. The public testing takes place before each election as part of North Dakota Century Code. Alonge says the public testing...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One of the great things about living here is our 4-seasons. On the other end of the spectrum are the anxieties connected with the changing of the 4-seasons; "I wish spring would get here," "Boy, I am really ready for summer" ….. well you get the idea. It may be a bit like going into the lake, it's a little uncomfortable to start, but okay once in it.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Stutsman County Dispatch Requests Equipment Purchases

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission heard a request from the Emergency Manager regarding possible equipment purchases. Andrew Kirking informed the commission that their recent purchase of a call recorder came in under budget, freeing up some funding for more equipment purchases. Kirking says along with the...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Commission Approves ARPA Funds for Shop, Overtime Request

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission approved a request by the Road Department for ARPA fund usage at the county shop. Road Superintendent Jim Wentland requested American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds, for their main shop flooring and main shop doors project. The commission unanimously approved.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has been ousted as Deputy Mayor. Piepkorn was stripped of his title Monday evening, after other members cited "derogatory and abusive" behavior. Commissioners say Piepkorn spoke negatively about Native Americans at a recent meeting and has made other aggressive comments about city issues.
newsdakota.com

Vaccination Display At Barnes County Museum

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – Vaccines have been called the 8th wonder of the world because they have saved countless lives. And numerous effective vaccines have been developed over the last 200 years. Vaccines are one of the most successful and cost-effective public health interventions. The prevention of deaths far outweigh the nonfatal complications for all vaccines.
KFYR-TV

A build to benefit others: pond crafted at James River Correctional Center

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - An old stereotype of prison invokes images of inmates breaking rocks as an act of hard labor. Now, as more thought has gone into punishment, rehabilitation and crime prevention, residents at the James River Correctional Center are still working with stone, but this time they're using it to build something for the benefit of others.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Bid for Bison Fundraiser Assisting National Buffalo Museum

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The National Buffalo Museum will be hosting its 3rd Annual Bid for Bison fundraiser once again starting Nov. 4. Executive Director Ilana Xinos says the non-profit has held an online only auction the past two years, but have heard from supporters that they would like to see an in-person portion return.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department says at around 4:15 pm yesterday, it, along with the Stutsman County Sheriff's office, North Dakota Probation and Parole, and the James Valley Special Operations team, conducted a "high risk" traffic stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block in Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo deputy mayor appointment stripped, new deputy mayor selected

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is out as deputy mayor. On a 3-2 vote, city commissioners stripped Piepkorn of the position. The motion was introduced by Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand as a result of inflammatory comments Commissioner Piepkorn has made in the past. Strand...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

City of Fargo seeking comment on proposed pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents are invited to give their input on a proposed pedestrian bridge near Fargo's City Hall. The proposed bridge would be built over Second Street North and the adjacent floodwall near City Hall. According to the project website, its purpose is to...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County

EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Edgeley woman 'No Excuses gave me peace of mind'

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – No Excuses is for women like Nicki Wiederrich. Wiederrich, 46, is a single mom living in Edgeley, N.D. In 2019, she worked three jobs to provide for her son, Brennan, then 16. At the time, her jobs – working at the bar, school and grocery store – were part-time and didn't offer benefits.
EDGELEY, ND
newsdakota.com

Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
JAMESTOWN, ND
trfradio.com

Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road

Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
POLK COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Police Respond to Armed Car Jacking Monday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two are in custody following a reported armed carjacking in Jamestown Monday evening. Officers responded to the report at approximately 7:48 PM in the 400 block of 2nd St. SW. The victim informed officers that two males had carjacked him at gunpoint. Later, a Sheriff's deputy located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but it fled down an alley.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo City Commission approves option to protect historic home from Red River flooding

FARGO (KFGO) – Following years of searching for a way to save a historic home in Fargo, the owners say it has been worth the effort. The city commission has approved a plan to proceed with the construction of a concrete flood wall on the street side of the home on South River Road. It will be tied into a levee along the Red River behind the home. Other options included a city buyout and demolition of the home or moving it, all more costly than a wall on the front of the home.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pet adoption issues continuing to worsen in Red River Valley

(Fargo, ND) -- Despite concerns over 'pandemic remorse' in pet adoptions being a key issue for numbers decreasing, it appears another factor may be in play as to why the number of dogs and cats at local animal shelters continue to climb. Inflation is being blamed as a key issue...
FARGO, ND

