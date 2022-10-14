Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Receives Grant to Enhance Courthouse
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County was a recipient of grant funding through the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) and State Homeland Security grant program. IT Director Josh Smaage informed the commission that he applied for the grant in May. He says they’ve received similar grants from...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Vote Machines Tested Ahead of Election
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge and several other staff held an open-to-the-public demonstration of their voting machines ahead of the Nov. 8 general election Monday. The public testing takes place before each election as part of North Dakota Century Code. Alonge says the public testing...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One of the great things about living here is our 4-seasons. On the other end of the spectrum are the anxieties connected with the changing of the 4-seasons; “I wish spring would get here,” “Boy, I am really ready for summer” ….. well you get the idea. It may be a bit like going into the lake, it’s a little uncomfortable to start, but okay once in it.
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Dispatch Requests Equipment Purchases
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission heard a request from the Emergency Manager regarding possible equipment purchases. Andrew Kirking informed the commission that their recent purchase of a call recorder came in under budget, freeing up some funding for more equipment purchases. Kirking says along with the...
newsdakota.com
Commission Approves ARPA Funds for Shop, Overtime Request
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission approved a request by the Road Department for ARPA fund usage at the county shop. Road Superintendent Jim Wentland requested American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds, for their main shop flooring and main shop doors project. The commission unanimously approved.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has been ousted as Deputy Mayor. Piepkorn was stripped of his title Monday evening, after other members cited "derogatory and abusive" behavior. Commissioners say Piepkorn spoke negatively about Native Americans at a recent meeting and has made other aggressive comments about city issues.
newsdakota.com
Vaccination Display At Barnes County Museum
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – Vaccines have been called the 8th wonder of the world because they have saved countless lives. And numerous effective vaccines have been developed over the last 200 years. Vaccines are one of the most successful and cost-effective public health interventions. The prevention of deaths far outweigh the nonfatal complications for all vaccines.
kvrr.com
Piepkorn Out as Fargo Deputy Mayor, Preston Voted In, Against The Mayor’s Wishes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)– Fargo has a new deputy mayor, against the wishes of Mayor Tim Mahoney. Commissioners first voted on a motion put forth by John Strand and Arlette Preston to rescind Dave Piepkorn as deputy mayor for controversial comments he has made recently. That included Piepkorn’s issues with...
KFYR-TV
A build to benefit others: pond crafted at James River Correctional Center
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - An old stereotype of prison invokes images of inmates breaking rocks as an act of hard labor. Now, as more thought has gone into punishment, rehabilitation and crime prevention, residents at the James River Correctional Center are still working with stone, but this time they’re using it to build something for the benefit of others.
newsdakota.com
Bid for Bison Fundraiser Assisting National Buffalo Museum
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The National Buffalo Museum will be hosting its 3rd Annual Bid for Bison fundraiser once again starting Nov. 4. Executive Director Ilana Xinos says the non-profit has held an online only auction the past two years, but have heard from supporters that they would like to see an in-person portion return.
KFYR-TV
4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department says at around 4:15 pm yesterday, it, along with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s office, North Dakota Probation and Parole, and the James Valley Special Operations team, conducted a “high risk” traffic stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block in Jamestown.
kfgo.com
Fargo deputy mayor appointment stripped, new deputy mayor selected
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is out as deputy mayor. On a 3-2 vote, city commissioners stripped Piepkorn of the position. The motion was introduced by Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand as a result of inflammatory comments Commissioner Piepkorn has made in the past. Strand...
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo seeking comment on proposed pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents are invited to give their input on a proposed pedestrian bridge near Fargo’s City Hall. The proposed bridge would be built over Second Street North and the adjacent floodwall near City Hall. According to the project website, its purpose is to...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County
EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
newsdakota.com
Edgeley woman ‘No Excuses gave me peace of mind’
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – No Excuses is for women like Nicki Wiederrich. Wiederrich, 46, is a single mom living in Edgeley, N.D. In 2019, she worked three jobs to provide for her son, Brennan, then 16. At the time, her jobs – working at the bar, school and grocery store – were part-time and didn’t offer benefits.
newsdakota.com
Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
trfradio.com
Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road
Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Police Respond to Armed Car Jacking Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two are in custody following a reported armed carjacking in Jamestown Monday evening. Officers responded to the report at approximately 7:48 PM in the 400 block of 2nd St. SW. The victim informed officers that two males had carjacked him at gunpoint. Later, a Sheriff’s deputy located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but it fled down an alley.
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission approves option to protect historic home from Red River flooding
FARGO (KFGO) – Following years of searching for a way to save a historic home in Fargo, the owners say it has been worth the effort. The city commission has approved a plan to proceed with the construction of a concrete flood wall on the street side of the home on South River Road. It will be tied into a levee along the Red River behind the home. Other options included a city buyout and demolition of the home or moving it, all more costly than a wall on the front of the home.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pet adoption issues continuing to worsen in Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite concerns over 'pandemic remorse' in pet adoptions being a key issue for numbers decreasing, it appears another factor may be in play as to why the number of dogs and cats at local animal shelters continue to climb. Inflation is being blamed as a key issue...
