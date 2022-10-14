Read full article on original website
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
whdh.com
16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
whdh.com
State Police: Victims in fatal weekend crash on 495 identified
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 495 in Mansfield Saturday morning. Authorities said Crystal Blake, 32, and Roland Roberge, 27, were killed in the crash on 495 South that happened sometime before 4 a.m. All...
Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Carrying Tomato Sauce Crashes On I-290 In Worcester
A tractor-trailer rollover crash in central Massachusetts made for quite the messy morning commute as the truck reportedly carrying tomato sauce blocked a major highway. The crash happened on I-290 west at I-90 on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a Tweet from WBZ Traffic. The overturned truck was reportedly blocking the center and two right lanes.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer hits Dedham bridge, reroutes traffic
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer hit the East Street Bridge near the Endicott Rotary, they tweeted. The truck was stuck under the bridge, with part of the roof of the trailer pulled back from the impact. Police said that East Street will be...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
whdh.com
Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
Worcester firefighters find 20 pounds of fentanyl during Clement St. fire
Joseph Boucher was placed under arrest Monday after Worcester firefighters responding to a fire in a another section of his apartment building discovered 20 pounds of fentanyl in his apartment. While firefighters were at 4 Clement St extinguishing a cooking fire that had extended to the kitchen cabinets, they forced...
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
whdh.com
K-9 Wyatt finds missing 76-year-old N.H. woman safe
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - State Police are recognizing a brave K-9 after he found a woman safe who walked off from her home. Shortly before noon on Oct. 18, the Portsmouth Police Department requested the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police Canine Unit to find the 76-year-old woman, who had left home at around 9:30 that morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
nbcboston.com
Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash
There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
whdh.com
Sherborn Police officer reaches halfway point on walk across Mass. to raise awareness of first responder suicide
UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sherborn Officer Doug Kingsley reached the halfway point Monday on his walk across Massachusetts to raise awareness of first responder suicide. Kingsley, who set off from Egremont on the New York border earlier this month, reached Uxbridge on Monday, marking the halfway point of his 219-mile journey. Kingsley was inspired to bring attention to the issue after someone he went to the police academy with died by suicide a year ago.
franklincountynow.com
Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital
(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
Police offer no update on mass shooting at Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER — There are still many unanswered questions following a mass shooting at a Webster Street warehouse early Saturday morning. Police declined Monday to provide an update on the conditions of any of the six people injured in the gunfire, which erupted just after 3 a.m. at 88 Webster St. They also declined to say...
liveboston617.org
Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves 24-Year-Old Woman Dead Sunday Night
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 20:50 hours, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 9 rounds in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. Police officers from the surrounding districts of B-3 and B-2 also were alerted and began to play the area. While Officers were responding, it was broadcast that someone may have been shot at the scene. The full radio audio from Boston Police can be heard below:
whdh.com
Raynham Police seek public’s help finding missing teen girl
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl. Colleen Weaver was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when she is believed to have left home. She was reported missing by a family member from the area of Orchard and King Streets.
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
whdh.com
City of Milton sues MBTA over decade-long platform staircase closure
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Milton filed a lawsuit Friday against the MBTA claiming the T isn’t fixing a broken staircase that has been closed for years, inconveniencing riders. Milton cited the T’s failure to fix the broken staircase, which connects Adams Street to the Milton station...
Police ID 2 victims in deadly Mansfield crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the two victims who died in a five-car crash early Saturday morning. Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and Roland Roberge, 27, of Norton, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were called to I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker just before 4 […]
Brockton police release video of violent road rage incident, request public’s help
Anyone who may have information on this case or can identify any of the people in the video is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234. Brockton police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a group of people in connection with a Sept. 24 assault of two men on Walnut Street.
