Dr Pepper revealed today the latest limited-edition indulgence: Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. As part of the brand’s strong connection to college football, the new Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is a non-alcoholic beverage inspired by the tailgate and crafted for fans with flavor that evokes sweet, savory, and woody notes with subtle hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel depending on the sipper that are sure to delight the palate.

19 HOURS AGO