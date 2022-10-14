Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh defense attorneys file motion to compel defense to provide evidence
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Monday attorneys representing former attorney Alex Murdaugh filed a motion asking a judge to compel the state to provide a laundry list of information. The evidence is all part of the state’s case against Murdaugh who is on trial for the June ’21 murders of his...
abccolumbia.com
SC DJJ officials: Disturbance at DJJ involving number of youth and hammers, staff member assaulted
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, this morning around 9am at the Broad River Road Complex, there was a disturbance at the Birchwood School involving a number of youth, who assaulted a staff member and then were out of place for a period of time on campus.
abccolumbia.com
Student accused of bringing loaded gun to school arrested
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), says a Keenan High school student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto school property. According to investigators, school administrators were notified that the 17 year old boy had a gun after going through the metal detector. Authorities say members of the administration located the loaded gun in the students book bag and later determined that it was a firearm reported stolen out of Kingstree, South Carolina. The weapon was turned over to School Resource Officers.
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State Fair increases security
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 400,000 people enter the gates of the South Carolina State Fair for the fun event. The first weekend of the fair will see many people flock to Columbia for the food, rides, games, entertainment and more the event has to offer. Richland County Sheriff’s...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC temporarily allowing schools to accept military children’s federal immunization records
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is temporarily giving schools permission to accept federal immunization records from military children as proof of vaccinations. Beginning Oct. 17, all South Carolina schools will be authorized to accept a signed DD-2766C form as law-required proof of...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina early voting begins Oct. 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Election day is Tuesday, November 8, but new legislation passed this year allows South Carolina residents to vote early. The State Election Commission believes this is more convenient for voters to have two extra weeks to cast their ballots instead of just one day. Starting Monday,...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police capture stolen vehicle suspect after brief foot chase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police announced the arrest of Jimmy Morton after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 16 after 8 p.m. Authorities say Morton was driving a silver 2010 Ford Edge that was reportedly stolen when he was stopped by police near the 4700 block of Monticello Road.
abccolumbia.com
One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
abccolumbia.com
Survey: SC least energy-efficient state
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina is once again the least energy efficient state in the country. According to wallethub.com, people in the Palmetto State are spending more and getting less when it comes to powering their homes and vehicles. Massachusetts came in as the most energy efficient state. For a...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Housing lays out plans for redevelopment of former Allen Benedict site
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The former Allen Benedict court may be the site of a new development with the help of Columbia residents. A meeting was held Monday night to discuss redevelopment efforts for the demolished site where two people died from a gas leak back in 2019. City leaders are hoping that the voice of the community is heard throughout this process.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies actively search for missing man with dementia
Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have multiple deputies actively searching for a man with dementia missing for hours. Officials say 67 year old Willie Lee Humes walked away from his home, and was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News that their search for Humes was still ongoing just before midnight.
abccolumbia.com
Officials recognize School Bus Safety Week in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This is School Bus Safety Week and the SC Department of Education and SC Department of Public Safety want to make sure everyone knows the rules of the road. Tuesday, at the SC State Fair the departments held a joint news conference highlighting the efforts underway...
abccolumbia.com
2022 South Carolina School Report Cards released
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) released the 2022 South Carolina school report cards. Officials say the reports show improvement despite disruptions in schooling during the pandemic. These are the first cards to contain ratings since 2019. In all, 20.6% of schools statewide received an overall rating of Excellent.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD needs help finding teen missing since Monday
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a missing teenager. Authorities tell us 17 year old Nicholas Kelleher has not been seen since he left the Olympia School while it was still in session Monday. Officials say Kelleher was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants and has a ‘noticeably injured thumb’. According to deputies, Kelleher is also in need of medication he does not have.
abccolumbia.com
Man injured after shooting, Columbia Police investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is injured after a shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department. Investigators say a male is in the hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries from a shooting that occurred at 3:00 p.m. on 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter...
abccolumbia.com
Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Millions of Americans can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect today, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-$5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who need them will be able to...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina Emergency Division unveils virtual earthquake guide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division is making sure all South Carolinians know what to do during an earthquake. The division launched a new virtual guide that reminds what to do the moment the ground starts shaking which is to quickly drop to the ground, cover your body under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on.
Comments / 0