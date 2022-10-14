ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Student accused of bringing loaded gun to school arrested

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), says a Keenan High school student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto school property. According to investigators, school administrators were notified that the 17 year old boy had a gun after going through the metal detector. Authorities say members of the administration located the loaded gun in the students book bag and later determined that it was a firearm reported stolen out of Kingstree, South Carolina. The weapon was turned over to School Resource Officers.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman

Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
MAYESVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina State Fair increases security

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 400,000 people enter the gates of the South Carolina State Fair for the fun event. The first weekend of the fair will see many people flock to Columbia for the food, rides, games, entertainment and more the event has to offer. Richland County Sheriff’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police searching for missing woman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina early voting begins Oct. 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Election day is Tuesday, November 8, but new legislation passed this year allows South Carolina residents to vote early. The State Election Commission believes this is more convenient for voters to have two extra weeks to cast their ballots instead of just one day. Starting Monday,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police capture stolen vehicle suspect after brief foot chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police announced the arrest of Jimmy Morton after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 16 after 8 p.m. Authorities say Morton was driving a silver 2010 Ford Edge that was reportedly stolen when he was stopped by police near the 4700 block of Monticello Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Survey: SC least energy-efficient state

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina is once again the least energy efficient state in the country. According to wallethub.com, people in the Palmetto State are spending more and getting less when it comes to powering their homes and vehicles. Massachusetts came in as the most energy efficient state. For a...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Housing lays out plans for redevelopment of former Allen Benedict site

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The former Allen Benedict court may be the site of a new development with the help of Columbia residents. A meeting was held Monday night to discuss redevelopment efforts for the demolished site where two people died from a gas leak back in 2019. City leaders are hoping that the voice of the community is heard throughout this process.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies actively search for missing man with dementia

Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have multiple deputies actively searching for a man with dementia missing for hours. Officials say 67 year old Willie Lee Humes walked away from his home, and was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News that their search for Humes was still ongoing just before midnight.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Officials recognize School Bus Safety Week in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This is School Bus Safety Week and the SC Department of Education and SC Department of Public Safety want to make sure everyone knows the rules of the road. Tuesday, at the SC State Fair the departments held a joint news conference highlighting the efforts underway...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

2022 South Carolina School Report Cards released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) released the 2022 South Carolina school report cards. Officials say the reports show improvement despite disruptions in schooling during the pandemic. These are the first cards to contain ratings since 2019. In all, 20.6% of schools statewide received an overall rating of Excellent.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

RCSD needs help finding teen missing since Monday

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a missing teenager. Authorities tell us 17 year old Nicholas Kelleher has not been seen since he left the Olympia School while it was still in session Monday. Officials say Kelleher was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants and has a ‘noticeably injured thumb’. According to deputies, Kelleher is also in need of medication he does not have.
abccolumbia.com

Man injured after shooting, Columbia Police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is injured after a shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department. Investigators say a male is in the hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries from a shooting that occurred at 3:00 p.m. on 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Millions of Americans can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect today, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-$5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who need them will be able to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Emergency Division unveils virtual earthquake guide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division is making sure all South Carolinians know what to do during an earthquake. The division launched a new virtual guide that reminds what to do the moment the ground starts shaking which is to quickly drop to the ground, cover your body under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy