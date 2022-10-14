Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a missing teenager. Authorities tell us 17 year old Nicholas Kelleher has not been seen since he left the Olympia School while it was still in session Monday. Officials say Kelleher was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants and has a ‘noticeably injured thumb’. According to deputies, Kelleher is also in need of medication he does not have.

7 HOURS AGO