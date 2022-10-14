ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How Automated Transcription Can Improve Your Business?

As businesses strive to become more efficient and productive, many are turning to automated transcription services to help with tasks like transcribing audio and video files. Automated transcription can be extremely helpful in a number of ways, including improving the accuracy of transcripts, saving time and money, and freeing up employees to focus on other tasks.
ECONOMY
programminginsider.com

Open Source Solutions and Their Role in Software Development

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Open source is increasingly popular and favored by developers and plays a vital role in the entire software development life cycle. Some examples of successful applications include the Linux operating system and React (a JavaScript library). We’ll closely examine open...
COMPUTERS
PYMNTS

Industrial Marketplaces Eye Trillion-Dollar Payments Opportunity

The global economy is in whipsaw mode. So are many of the smokestack industries that supply the basic raw materials that go into constructing all manner of end products, from cars to medicine to couches. Supply chains remain pressured, interest rates and pricing remain in flux. Bryzos CEO Shep Hickey...
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid

Flexo’s tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “7 myths we tell ourselves about AI and why they matter” – Clara Durodie, Cognitive Finance in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

If the robots really are coming, they can expect a very confused reception, says Clara Durodie, Founder & CEO of Cognitive Finance. People think they know a lot about artificial intelligence, or AI, but they don’t. Many businesses, when we first meet them, don’t have a good grasp of what it is, and wildly under or over-estimate how it can be used.
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Book and Pay Experience Transforming Global Logistics

For freight, logistics, for the middle mile all the way through to the last mile, we might say there are two epochs — BP and AP — before pandemic and after pandemic. Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber told Karen Webster in an interview that before 2020 “many people may not have even known what a supply chain was,’ he said of the $20 trillion industry. “Until it broke.”
INDUSTRY
aiexpress.io

Big Tech cloud AI wars heat up | The AI Beat

Welcome to the AI Beat – my new column digging into among the week’s synthetic intelligence (AI) information and making an attempt to place it into context. After I requested Gartner analyst Sid Nag yesterday why this week’s AI-related cloud information launched at Google Cloud Subsequent and Microsoft Ignite appeared like a “tsunami” of product bulletins, he chuckled.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy