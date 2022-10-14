Restraining order denied in St. Joseph County Election Board lawsuit

A Marshall County judge has denied a temporary restraining order requested by Republican officials as part of a lawsuit filed this week that seeks to prevent the county clerk's office from processing absentee ballots.

Although the order by Marshall Circuit Court Judge Curtis Palmer does not decide the overall outcome of the lawsuit, his ruling means St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn and her staff can continue storing and processing absentee ballots in accordance with a resolution passed by the county Election Board on Oct. 7.

Thomas Dixon, the Republican representative on the Election Board who voted against the resolution, filed a motion for Palmer to reconsider his denial. The St. Joseph County and Indiana Republican parties are also plaintiffs to the suit.

On Friday, Palmer again did not grant the restraining order and ruled the case should be moved to St. Joseph County. Additional filings were made in the case Friday with Glenn submitting an affidavit explaining that clerk's office employees only "organize voted absentee ballots by precinct and put the voted absentee ballots into the carrier envelopes organized by precinct."

Glenn's affidavit states the clerk's office has organized ballots like that for over 30 years and that the clerk's office does not verify the signatures on absentee ballots.

The lawsuit comes amid a flurry of partisan moves and rhetoric as animosity over election protocols has ramped up in the past two weeks.

In addition to the lawsuit, St. Joseph County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer, a Republican who is also running as a candidate in District 1 this November, has called for an outside investigation into alleged violations of election protocol. Republicans have voiced concerns about the existence of multiple keys able to unlock the ballot storage room during the May primary as well as video footage that has circulated online apparently showing Glenn throwing away something while standing near the ballot room.

County commissioners voted this week to hire a law firm to monitor the lawsuit, as Democratic officials and candidates held a rally decrying the lawsuit as an attempt to sow distrust in the voting process.

It is still possible for the judge to order Glenn's office to stop processing ballots through a preliminary injunction, however, that ruling will not be made until an evidentiary hearing is held.