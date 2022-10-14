ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Four tornadoes confirmed so far from Wednesday storms; Here's where they touched down

By Joe Taschler, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service says it has confirmed four tornadoes touched down on Wednesday during an unusual October severe weather outbreak across southeast Wisconsin.

That number could grow. Weather service personnel were out Friday checking other areas for potential tornado touchdowns in southeast Wisconsin.

In terms of intensity, all the tornadoes were rated EF-0 — on a scale of 0 to 5 — and had wind speeds of 65 mph to 75 mph.

Tornado intensity is measured by the amount of damage they cause.

First tornado in Milwaukee County in two decades

One of the tornadoes that was confirmed touched down in West Allis and continued into the city of Milwaukee, the first tornado to touch down in Milwaukee County in 22 years.

The tornadoes, all generally weak and short-lived, spun up quickly around noon on Wednesday as a strong area of cold air charged in from the northwest and slammed into an area of warm, moist air in place over the region.

Such clashing air masses are typical as seasons change in Wisconsin and are often accompanied by severe thunderstorms.

Weather service Doppler radar on Wednesday showed what are known as tornado "debris signatures" as the storms rolled through. Those debris signatures indicate that debris is being lofted into the air adjacent to or near an area of rotating winds. Those radar images indicate the presence of a tornado.

While not unheard of, a tornado outbreak in mid-October in southeast Wisconsin is unusual, forecasters have said.

Wisconsin typically sees most of its tornadoes in June, July and August.

There have been no reports of injuries or major structural damage as a result of any of the tornadoes on Wednesday.

"We're very fortunate no one was injured," said Rebecca Hansen, a weather service meteorologist in Sullivan.

Here's where tornadoes have been identified so far:

Milwaukee County

Waukesha County

Racine County

Walworth County

