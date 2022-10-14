Court documents: Gadsden public works director accused of taking $92,000 from city

Court documents filed in the pending theft charge against Gadsden's director of public works offer an indication of the amount of money involved, but reveal nothing new about how the theft is alleged to have occurred.

Thomas M. "Mike" Hilton, 59, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree theft of property. He has been released from the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond, according to court documents. He currently is on paid administrative leave from employment with the City of Gadsden, according to the city's legal department.

Gadsden Police Det. Rick Jones obtained a warrant for Hilton's arrest. The complaint lodged in the warrant says that Jones believes there is probable cause to believe that on or about April 24, 2014 , through Oct. 12, 2022, Hilton did "knowingly obtain or exert unauthorized control over property with the intent to deprive the owner of said property," going on to identify the property as $92,025.84, and the owner as the City of Gadsden.

A court appearance is scheduled Nov. 1 in the case before Etowah County District Judge Will Clay.