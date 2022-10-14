ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Court documents: Gadsden public works director accused of taking $92,000 from city

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DSOE_0iZJMtJA00

Court documents filed in the pending theft charge against Gadsden's director of public works offer an indication of the amount of money involved, but reveal nothing new about how the theft is alleged to have occurred.

Thomas M. "Mike" Hilton, 59, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree theft of property. He has been released from the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond, according to court documents. He currently is on paid administrative leave from employment with the City of Gadsden, according to the city's legal department.

Gadsden Police Det. Rick Jones obtained a warrant for Hilton's arrest. The complaint lodged in the warrant says that Jones believes there is probable cause to believe that on or about April 24, 2014 , through Oct. 12, 2022, Hilton did "knowingly obtain or exert unauthorized control over property with the intent to deprive the owner of said property," going on to identify the property as $92,025.84, and the owner as the City of Gadsden.

A court appearance is scheduled Nov. 1 in the case before Etowah County District Judge Will Clay.

Comments / 4

NoahBrooke
3d ago

I’m shocked they had the balls to have him arrested ! Most cities keep it top secret afraid for their citizens to find out! This happens so much and most people just resign their position and never suffer consequences! Good job Gadsden

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 18th

Levi Laney, 28 of Cedar Bluff, Charged on a Grand Jury Indictment on Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and a failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Belmore, 27 of Cedar Bluff, charged with DUI by the Centre Police Department. Jeffery Broyles,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Suspect who allegedly shot Hoover police officer identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according […]
HOOVER, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two men killed after verbal altercation at food truck identified

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation that occurred at a food truck have been identified on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, of Birmingham, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 23, of Birmingham, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests

Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

3 Car Accident-2 Injured

At Approximately 1:10 PM today (Tuesday afternoon) The Centre PD was on the scene of a 3 car accident that took place just in front of Walmart on West Main Street and Highway 411 in Centre. The accident delayed traffic for several minutes blocking the westbound roadway. There were two people injured. One person was transported to Gadsden regional, and the other to Atrium-Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
CENTRE, AL
AL.com

2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates

A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, stopped his Chevrolet...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
RAINSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL
WPMI

Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan rejects three construction bids due to ‘sticker shock’

Morgan County commissioners on Tuesday rejected bids on three construction projects involving the jail and sports parks, with one commissioner saying the price tags caused “sticker shock.”. The commission said it plans to use some of the 3M settlement package of $5.4 million it received in 2021 to construct...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy