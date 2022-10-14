ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Lawsuit says teachers and aides at MO state school hit, kicked nonverbal child with autism

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

Missouri parents have filed a lawsuit alleging their 13-year-old child, who has autism and cannot speak, was repeatedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School.

The civil lawsuit, originally filed in Howell County, was moved this week to the federal court in Springfield.

The parents allege at least four employees assaulted their son in March 2022 and some of the incidents were reportedly caught on video.

The alleged abuse included kicking and shoving the boy, striking the boy's head against a wall, hitting him in the face with a pillow, striking the boy hard enough to knock him out of his seat, yelling at the boy just inches from his ear and pulling his hair multiple times while saying "Yeah? That hurts a little, doesn't it?"

Several employees also forcefully pinned the child by his head, neck and chest to a desk, the suit said.

The parents also allege in the suit that other employees witnessed the incidents or were aware of them and failed to stop the abuse or report the abuse to any appropriate law enforcement or child protective agency.

Attorney Dayrell Scrivner, who represents the parents, said they were motivated to file the lawsuit to make the public aware of the situation and "get changes made."

The boy, who has been diagnosed with severe developmental disabilities, was not able to speak, object to the abuse or report the abuse. He had attended the state school for "at least a couple years," Scrivner said.

The parents said in the suit that they were not told about the abuse. Instead, they said they were told by employees that their child had "destroyed" a classroom and needed to be removed from the school.

They were also told that even in-home educational services for their child were to be halted for the "safety of the school employees."

According to the suit, the boy was not violent and it was employees at the state school who threw items on the floor and overturned furniture to stage the classroom they allege the boy had "destroyed."

The parents met with law enforcement and were able to view video from the school showing the assaults, the suit said. They asked that charges be pursued against the employees.

"They were called to remove him from the school. That is how they found out there were problems," Scrivner said. "They had been told it was him. It wasn't until later that the police saw the video ... that they were even aware that there was another side to it."

Scrivner said corporal punishment of any kind is not allowed at the state school. He said the parents hope the suit will improve the hiring and training of future employees. The state school currently has fewer than 25 students.

The suit alleges the actions of the employees and the state agencies violated the Missouri Human Rights Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also alleges negligence, negligent supervision, fraud, retaliation, infliction of emotional distress and civil assault and battery.

The suit was filed against the state school in West Plains, the Missouri State Board of Education, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled.

In response to a request, DESE, which oversees the state schools, said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Seven employees were named in the suit including Sheryl Youngblood, Barbara Baker and Vernetta Burgess, all of West Plains; Karen Gore, Mountain View; Teresia Huddleston, Birch Tree; Cheryl O'Farrell-Silvia, Willow Springs; and Barbara Stark, Winona.

Youngblood was the interim building administrator; Huddleston was a teacher; and Gore, Stark and O'Farrell-Silvia were teacher's aides.

The website for the state school lists Youngblood as the area director. It is unclear if any of the other employees named in the suit still work for the school.

The parents request a jury trial. Among other things, they ask the court to order the defendants to pay for the future care and treatment of the child, punitive damages, and legal fees.

Scrivner said the boy's behavior changed after the incident. Since the boy left the school, the parents have adjusted their work schedules to care for him at home.

"Someone has to be there 24/7 and they can't leave him," he said.

The News-Leader left a message seeking comment from Joyce Ann Johnson, with the Missouri Attorney General's Office, who is the attorney listed for the defendants. A spokesperson for the office responded: “We can’t comment on our representation of state agencies in pending litigation.”

Separate from the civil lawsuit, several criminal charges have been filed against employees at the state school.

Baker, Burgess, Gore, Huddleston, O'Farrell-Silva and Stark were charged last month with abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted of either of the felony charges, the women face up to seven years in prison.

All six are due in court in early November. Baker has a hearing Nov. 3. The others have a hearing on Nov. 10.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email tips to criley@news-leader.com.

