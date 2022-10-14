Friday Night Live replay: District 10 Week 8 football scores, highlights
Final scores
Mercer 15, Lakeview 13
Farrell 42, Sharon 14
Cambridge Springs 35, Cochranton 6
General McLane 29, Fairview 15
Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13
Maplewood 31, Kennedy Catholic 22
Seneca 40, Union City 0
Oil City 34, Conneaut 7
Meadville 77, Franklin 0
Mercyhurst Prep 67, Iroquois 0
North East 25, Harbor Creek 0
Warren 42, Titusville 17
Hickory 45, Greenville 12
Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22
Girard 30, Corry 21
Cathedral Prep 40, Butler 14
Reynolds 78, Saegertown 12
St. Clairsville (Ohio) 41, Fort LeBoeuf 12
Ryan Miller with a huge night
In addition to breaking school records for rushing yards and points in a season, he ran for a game record of 407 yards as Seneca wins 40-0 over Union City.
Final: Cambridge Springs 35, Cochranton 6
Blue Devils with a dominant win
General McLane secures a big win
4:07 left: Maplewood 31, Kennedy Catholic 22
Maplewood pulling away from Kennedy Catholic
Ben Gilberto with a 90-yard TD run as Maplewood takes a 31-14 lead on Kennedy Catholic in the 4th
Grove City leads Sharpsville 31-15
Cathedral Prep is up 26-14 at Butler
Farrell leads Sharon 20-6 late third
Early 4th: Hickory 31, Greenville 12
4th: Slippery Rock 34, Wilmington 6
Mid 3rd: Reynolds 52, Saegertown 12
Early 4th: Warren 42, Titusville 17
Mid 4th: Mercyhurst Prep 60, Iroquois 0
Seneca rolling
11:52 left: Maplewood 24, Kennedy Catholic 14
3rd quarter: St. Clairsville (Ohio) 28, Fort LeBoeuf 6
3rd quarter: Warren 28, Titusville 17
3rd quarter: Seneca 32, Union City 0 on another Ryan Miller TD run
After 3: Slippery Rock 34, Wilmington 0
4:31 left in the third: Girard 23, Corry 21
After 3: North East 18, Harbor Creek 0
More updates
Mercyhurst Prep leads Iroquois 40-0 in the third
Warren leads Titusville 21-17 in the third
Girard 23, Corry 13 on a Lowe TD
Grove City leads Sharpsville 31-7 in the third
Seneca is up 25-0 on Union City
General McLane is in control
Mercer takes a 15-13 lead on Lakeview
8:10 left in the third: Maplewood 24, Kennedy Catholic 0
Late 2nd: Meadville 61, Franklin 0
Halftime scores
Seneca 19, Union City 0
Farrell 14, Sharon 0
Oil City 16, Conneaut 7
Warren 21, Titusville 14
Mercyhurst Prep 34, Iroquois 0
North East 12, Harbor Creek 0
Mid 2nd: Meadville 41, Franklin 0
Nearing halftime: Grove City 18, Sharpsville 7
Late 2nd: Reynolds 38, Saegertown 6
Halftime: Hickory 21, Greenville 6
Halftime: Grove City 24, Sharpsville 7
Halftime: Cathedral Prep 14, Butler 14
More updates
Halftime: Cambridge Springs 7, Cochranton 0
Early 2nd: Reynolds 32, Saegertown 6 McCloskey to McLaughlin 88 yards for the touchdown
Farrell 14, Sharon 0 in the 2nd
Late 2nd: Mercyhurst Prep 34, Iroquois 0
After 1: St. Clairsville (Ohio) 7, Fort LeBoeuf 6
Halftime: General McLane 8, Fairview 0
Almost halftime: Oil City 16, Conneaut 7
Halftime: Maplewood 17, Kennedy Catholic 0
Nearing halftime Girard 14, Corry 13 Hickory 21, Greenville 6
Ryan Miller breaks two records
Seneca leads Union City 19-0 as Ryan Miller has shattered the school records for rushing yards and points in one season.
Early 2nd: Warren 14, Titusville 14
Early 2nd: Cathedral Prep 14, Butler 7 Costello to Crawford
After 1: Reynolds 26, Saegertown 0
Girard leads Corry
Early 2nd: Hickory 14, Greenville 3
Early 2nd: Girard 14, Corry 7 Messmer 49-yard TD run
After 1: Slippery Rock 27, Wilmington 0
Grove City 14, Sharpsville 7
Mercyhurst Prep leads Iroquois 27-0 in the 2nd
Maplewood leads Kennedy Catholic 17-0 late 2nd
Reynolds is rolling
Early 2nd: Hickory 7, Greenville 3 Trojans with a short field goal
Late 1st: Reynolds 26, Saegertown 0 Jalen Wagner 77-yard TD run
Mid 2nd: Maplewood 10, Kennedy Catholic 0 Gilberto TD run
After 1: Cathedral Prep 7, Butler 7
Early 2nd: Mercyhurst Prep 21, Iroquois 0
Late 2nd: Cambridge Springs 7, Cochranton 0
Seneca 12, Union City 0: Ryan Miller with his 2nd TD
More updates
Cambridge Springs and Cochranton scoreless after 1
Sharpsville leads Grove City 7-6 in the first
Slippery Rock 13, Wilmington 0: Mokel to Sabo a second time
After 1: Lakeview 7, Mercer 0
After 1: Maplewood 3, Kennedy Catholic 0
After 1: General McLane 0, Fairview 0
Late 1st: Cathedral Prep 7, Butler 7: Bridges TD catch
Late 1st: Meadville 28, Franklin 0
Late 1st: Reynolds 19, Saegertown 0 Jalen Wagner 31-yard TD run
Late 1st: Slippery Rock 20, Wilmington 0 William Mokel 3rd TD pass
After 1: Girard 7, Corry 7
Meadville on a roll early
Khalon Simmons and Amarri Lewis with TD runs as the Bulldogs take a 14-0 lead on Franklin
Scoring in the south
Reynolds returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown to lead Saegertown 6-0
Hickory 7, Greenville 0 after a rushing TD
Slippery Rock 7, Wilmington 0: Mokel to Sabo TD
Butler 7, Cathedral Prep 0 after a Prep turnover
Maplewood 3, Kennedy Catholic 0
Farrell 6, Sharon 0
Lakeview 7, Mercer 0
District 10 football Week 8 schedule
Friday
Region 1
Cochranton at Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Maplewood, 7 p.m.
Lakeview at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Reynolds at Saegertown, 7 p.m.
Region 2
Iroquois at Mercyhurst Prep (Mercyhurst University), 7 p.m.
Union City at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Region 3
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Grove City at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
Farrell at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
Region 4
Oil City at Conneaut, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Meadville, 7 p.m.
Titusville at Warren, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Corry at Girard, 7 p.m.
Fairview at General McLane, 7 p.m.
Harbor Creek at North East, 7 p.m.
Non-region
Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf at St. Clairsville (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Region 2
Eisenhower at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Non-region
Erie at Canisius (N.Y.), 2 p.m.
West Toronto Prep (Canada) at McDowell, 7 p.m.
