Friday Night Live replay: District 10 Week 8 football scores, highlights

Final scores

Mercer 15, Lakeview 13

Farrell 42, Sharon 14

Cambridge Springs 35, Cochranton 6

General McLane 29, Fairview 15

Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13

Maplewood 31, Kennedy Catholic 22

Seneca 40, Union City 0

Oil City 34, Conneaut 7

Meadville 77, Franklin 0

Mercyhurst Prep 67, Iroquois 0

North East 25, Harbor Creek 0

Warren 42, Titusville 17

Hickory 45, Greenville 12

Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22

Girard 30, Corry 21

Cathedral Prep 40, Butler 14

Reynolds 78, Saegertown 12

St. Clairsville (Ohio) 41, Fort LeBoeuf 12

Ryan Miller with a huge night

In addition to breaking school records for rushing yards and points in a season, he ran for a game record of 407 yards as Seneca wins 40-0 over Union City.

Final: Cambridge Springs 35, Cochranton 6

Blue Devils with a dominant win

General McLane secures a big win

4:07 left: Maplewood 31, Kennedy Catholic 22

Maplewood pulling away from Kennedy Catholic

Ben Gilberto with a 90-yard TD run as Maplewood takes a 31-14 lead on Kennedy Catholic in the 4th

Grove City leads Sharpsville 31-15

Cathedral Prep is up 26-14 at Butler

Farrell leads Sharon 20-6 late third

Early 4th: Hickory 31, Greenville 12

4th: Slippery Rock 34, Wilmington 6

Mid 3rd: Reynolds 52, Saegertown 12

Early 4th: Warren 42, Titusville 17

Mid 4th: Mercyhurst Prep 60, Iroquois 0

Seneca rolling

11:52 left: Maplewood 24, Kennedy Catholic 14

3rd quarter: St. Clairsville (Ohio) 28, Fort LeBoeuf 6

3rd quarter: Warren 28, Titusville 17

3rd quarter: Seneca 32, Union City 0 on another Ryan Miller TD run

After 3: Slippery Rock 34, Wilmington 0

4:31 left in the third: Girard 23, Corry 21

After 3: North East 18, Harbor Creek 0

More updates

Mercyhurst Prep leads Iroquois 40-0 in the third

Warren leads Titusville 21-17 in the third

Girard 23, Corry 13 on a Lowe TD

Grove City leads Sharpsville 31-7 in the third

Seneca is up 25-0 on Union City

General McLane is in control

Mercer takes a 15-13 lead on Lakeview

8:10 left in the third: Maplewood 24, Kennedy Catholic 0

Late 2nd: Meadville 61, Franklin 0

Halftime scores

Seneca 19, Union City 0

Farrell 14, Sharon 0

Oil City 16, Conneaut 7

Warren 21, Titusville 14

Mercyhurst Prep 34, Iroquois 0

North East 12, Harbor Creek 0

Mid 2nd: Meadville 41, Franklin 0

Nearing halftime: Grove City 18, Sharpsville 7

Late 2nd: Reynolds 38, Saegertown 6

Halftime: Hickory 21, Greenville 6

Halftime: Grove City 24, Sharpsville 7

Halftime: Cathedral Prep 14, Butler 14

More updates

Halftime: Cambridge Springs 7, Cochranton 0

Early 2nd: Reynolds 32, Saegertown 6 McCloskey to McLaughlin 88 yards for the touchdown

Farrell 14, Sharon 0 in the 2nd

Late 2nd: Mercyhurst Prep 34, Iroquois 0

After 1: St. Clairsville (Ohio) 7, Fort LeBoeuf 6

Halftime: General McLane 8, Fairview 0

Almost halftime: Oil City 16, Conneaut 7

Halftime: Maplewood 17, Kennedy Catholic 0

Nearing halftime Girard 14, Corry 13 Hickory 21, Greenville 6

Ryan Miller breaks two records

Seneca leads Union City 19-0 as Ryan Miller has shattered the school records for rushing yards and points in one season.

Early 2nd: Warren 14, Titusville 14

Early 2nd: Cathedral Prep 14, Butler 7 Costello to Crawford

After 1: Reynolds 26, Saegertown 0

Girard leads Corry

Early 2nd: Hickory 14, Greenville 3

Early 2nd: Girard 14, Corry 7 Messmer 49-yard TD run

After 1: Slippery Rock 27, Wilmington 0

Grove City 14, Sharpsville 7

Mercyhurst Prep leads Iroquois 27-0 in the 2nd

Maplewood leads Kennedy Catholic 17-0 late 2nd

Reynolds is rolling

Early 2nd: Hickory 7, Greenville 3 Trojans with a short field goal

Late 1st: Reynolds 26, Saegertown 0 Jalen Wagner 77-yard TD run

Mid 2nd: Maplewood 10, Kennedy Catholic 0 Gilberto TD run

After 1: Cathedral Prep 7, Butler 7

Early 2nd: Mercyhurst Prep 21, Iroquois 0

Late 2nd: Cambridge Springs 7, Cochranton 0

Seneca 12, Union City 0: Ryan Miller with his 2nd TD

More updates

Cambridge Springs and Cochranton scoreless after 1

Sharpsville leads Grove City 7-6 in the first

Slippery Rock 13, Wilmington 0: Mokel to Sabo a second time

After 1: Lakeview 7, Mercer 0

After 1: Maplewood 3, Kennedy Catholic 0

After 1: General McLane 0, Fairview 0

Late 1st: Cathedral Prep 7, Butler 7: Bridges TD catch

Late 1st: Meadville 28, Franklin 0

Late 1st: Reynolds 19, Saegertown 0 Jalen Wagner 31-yard TD run

Late 1st: Slippery Rock 20, Wilmington 0 William Mokel 3rd TD pass

After 1: Girard 7, Corry 7

Meadville on a roll early

Khalon Simmons and Amarri Lewis with TD runs as the Bulldogs take a 14-0 lead on Franklin

Scoring in the south

Reynolds returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown to lead Saegertown 6-0

Hickory 7, Greenville 0 after a rushing TD

Slippery Rock 7, Wilmington 0: Mokel to Sabo TD

Butler 7, Cathedral Prep 0 after a Prep turnover

Maplewood 3, Kennedy Catholic 0

Farrell 6, Sharon 0

Lakeview 7, Mercer 0

District 10 football Week 8 schedule

Friday

Region 1

Cochranton at Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic at Maplewood, 7 p.m.

Lakeview at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Reynolds at Saegertown, 7 p.m.

Region 2

Iroquois at Mercyhurst Prep (Mercyhurst University), 7 p.m.

Union City at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Region 3

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Grove City at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

Farrell at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Oil City at Conneaut, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Titusville at Warren, 7 p.m.

Region 5

Corry at Girard, 7 p.m.

Fairview at General McLane, 7 p.m.

Harbor Creek at North East, 7 p.m.

Non-region

Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7 p.m.

Fort LeBoeuf at St. Clairsville (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Region 2

Eisenhower at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Non-region

Erie at Canisius (N.Y.), 2 p.m.

West Toronto Prep (Canada) at McDowell, 7 p.m.

