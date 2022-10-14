Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syr.edu
Newhouse Professors Earn DHS Funding to Help Stem Extremist Content in Virtual Spaces
Two professors at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications have been awarded nearly $600,000 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. Kelly Leahy, assistant professor of television, radio and film, and T. Makana Chock, David J. Levidow Endowed Professor...
syr.edu
Taishoff Center to Host State of the Art Conference, Exploring the Next Frontier of Inclusive Higher Education
The Lawrence B. Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education—part of the School of Education Center on Disability and Inclusion—will host the State of the Art (SOTA) Conference on Inclusive Postsecondary Education and Individuals with Intellectual Disability at Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel, Oct. 18-20. A national conference—chaired by Taishoff...
syr.edu
BioInspired Institute Research Labs Spur Graduate Student Projects
Two graduate student researchers in the BioInspired Institute research cluster were among 57 students and post-doctoral fellows presenting posters and talks at the institute’s first symposium earlier this month. We caught up with Thalma Orando, a first-year Ph.D. student in Assistant Professor Era Jain’s biomaterials lab, and Yikang Xu,...
syr.edu
Lighting Upgrades for Athletics Lots, Soccer Stadium, South Campus Indicate Another Step Toward a More Sustainable Future
Syracuse University continues its efforts to combat climate change and pursue its long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2040. The University recently upgraded exterior lighting fixtures with more efficient and energy-saving LED lights in the Comstock Avenue and Colvin Street parking lots and SU Soccer Stadium, with additional outdoor lighting upgrades underway on South Campus.
syr.edu
‘Ed Kashi: Advocacy Journalism’ Pop-Up Exhibition on Display at Syracuse University Art Museum Oct. 25-30
A special pop-up exhibition featuring the photography of renowned photojournalist, filmmaker, speaker, and educator Ed Kashi ’79 will be on view at the Syracuse University Art Museum Oct. 25-30. The exhibition will travel to the Louise and Bernard Palitz Gallery at Syracuse University Lubin House after its presentation at the museum, where it will be on view Dec. 5-April 27, 2023.
syr.edu
Academic Strategic Planning: Progress We’ve Made, More to Come
We have made substantial progress in gathering information from so many community members as we all work toward a refresh of the Academic Strategic Plan. The three pillar groups—Research and Creative Excellence, Educational Excellence and Student Success, and Public Impact—have made their recommendations, which have been shared with the cross-cutting groups to help inform their work.
syr.edu
Study Led by Public Health Professor David Larsen Says Wastewater Testing Expected to Work for Most Infectious Diseases
Wastewater surveillance of infectious diseases is expected work for just about every infectious disease that affects humans, including monkeypox and polio. But more research is needed to apply the science for public health benefit, according to a research team led by epidemiologist David Larsen from Syracuse University. The team’s work...
syr.edu
‘The Power of Narrative and the Voices of Military Veteran Writers’ Panel Discussion to Celebrate National Veterans and Military Families Month
Syracuse University Press and Syracuse University Libraries, in collaboration with the Syracuse University D’Aniello Institute for Veteran & Military Families (IVMF), is hosting a panel discussion on Monday, November 7 at 5 p.m. at the National Veterans Resource Center Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building at 101 Waverly Avenue on “The Power of Narrative and the Voices of Military Veteran Writers.”
syr.edu
Nominations for 2023 Unsung Hero Awards Due Dec. 14
The planning committee for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is seeking nominations for the Unsung Hero Awards. Nominations are due Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11:59 p.m. Nomination forms can be found on the MLK Celebration website. The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King...
syr.edu
‘Music of Messiaen’ Malmgren Concert: Faculty Members Present a Spiritual Experience
Musical performances, much like spiritual moments, can spark deep emotions and colorful contemplations. When paired together, these experiences can feel larger than life itself. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., soprano Kathleen Roland-Silverstein and pianist Dan Sato present the “Music of Olivier Messiaen” as part of the Hendricks Chapel’s Malmgren concert series.
syr.edu
New Plays, Series of Panel Discussions Highlight Syracuse Stage’s Cold Read Festival
Plays by Rogelio Martinez, Ty Defoe, Jessica Bashline and Craig Thornton highlight Syracuse Stage’s 2022/2023 Cold Read Festival of New Plays, Oct. 18-23. Curated by Stage’s Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo, the festival features four readings performed live in the Archbold Theatre and, for the first time, a series of panel discussions streamed live online and addressing various topics related to the creation of new work for the stage.
Comments / 0