Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
everythinglubbock.com
Family remembers slain 5-year-old Texas child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her. Her mother, Melissa Towne, was being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a park in Tomball and killing her. On Sunday, Towne confessed to Harris County deputies...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
KSAT 12
Babysitter of 5-year-old killed at Texas park said she reported abuse to CPS, report says
HARRIS COUNTY – Warning: The following story contains graphic details. A Texas woman accused of stabbing and strangling her 5-year-old daughter is due in court Tuesday as disturbing details about the case emerge. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Melissa White Towne, 37, admitted to killing her daughter...
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the five missing children from that state were found safe in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the suspects sought in connection with their disappearance were captured by Louisiana State Police. Constable Ted Heap posted on social media...
Houston Chronicle
Texas mother reportedly fatally stabs child at Houston-area park
A 5-year-old child died after her mother allegedly fatally stabbed her while at a Texas park on Sunday, October 16, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old woman told police that the incident occurred at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, which is about 40 minutes away from Houston.
everythinglubbock.com
Court docs: Texas mother was attacked in home, later found in trunk of car driven by son
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More disturbing details surrounding the death of a Humble mother. The boy accused in her mother’s death is still in a Nebraska hospital following a chase and crash with law enforcement. According to court documents, Michelle Roenz was brutally attacked in her home — her...
KIII TV3
Bond to remain at $15 million for mom accused of killing her daughter
HOUSTON — A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in Tomball appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning. Melissa Towne, 37, is charged with capital murder after police said she confessed to the killing during questioning on Sunday. She waived her right to face a judge Monday morning and had her bond set at $15 million.
Blood, teeth found in home after teen, mother went missing in Texas, according to court records
HUMBLE, Texas — Blood, teeth and items in unexpected places were found in a house after a teenager and his mother were reported missing in Humble, Texas, according to court records. According to KPRC, the Nebraska State Patrol found Michelle Roenz’s body inside a car trunk Friday night and...
californiaexaminer.net
Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say
After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday...
Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway. Gonzalez said the shooting...
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for missing teen last seen at Brays Greenway Park
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding a missing teenager, last seen at a park in southeast Houston. The Houston Police Department said Erika Lopez, 13, was last seen leaving Brays Greenway Park in the 8200 block of Hockley St. in an unknown direction. Erika has been described as 5'2"...
Click2Houston.com
Man hit, killed while walking in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Monday, Precinct 4 deputy constables said. It happened in the 800 block of FM 1960 Road near Greenbrook around 9:40 p.m. According to on-scene deputies, the man attempted to cross the...
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
Click2Houston.com
Man who went on crime spree gets life sentence without parole for deadly 2015 carjacking in Spring: DA
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder for killing a 28-year-old man during a carjacking in Spring in 2015, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “The capital murder of Michael Aldana during a carjacking was part of...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a big rig Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. The deadly accident happened along Belknap Road which is near the outskirts of Sugar Land. Details are limited but officials said the pedestrian was dead at the scene....
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
fox26houston.com
Mother confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter at Tomball Park, had previous history with CPS
HOUSTON - A woman has confessed to killing her 5-year-old daughter at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Melissa Towne, 37, is behind bars, charged with capital murder. Harris County Sheriff's investigators said it happened around noon on Sunday. BACKGROUND: Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park:...
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
