Humble, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Family remembers slain 5-year-old Texas child

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her. Her mother, Melissa Towne, was being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a park in Tomball and killing her. On Sunday, Towne confessed to Harris County deputies...
TOMBALL, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas mother reportedly fatally stabs child at Houston-area park

A 5-year-old child died after her mother allegedly fatally stabbed her while at a Texas park on Sunday, October 16, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old woman told police that the incident occurred at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, which is about 40 minutes away from Houston.
TOMBALL, TX
KIII TV3

Bond to remain at $15 million for mom accused of killing her daughter

HOUSTON — A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in Tomball appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning. Melissa Towne, 37, is charged with capital murder after police said she confessed to the killing during questioning on Sunday. She waived her right to face a judge Monday morning and had her bond set at $15 million.
TOMBALL, TX

