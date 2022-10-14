ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
nprillinois.org

Mountain lion struck and killed by vehicle in northern Illinois

Illinois wildlife officials have confirmed the accident on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September and confirmed by wildlife biologists from IDNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Farmer in Florida tries to recover after Hurricane Ian

Farmers in southwest Florida are struggling to recoup their losses after Hurricane Ian swept through the state. WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan introduces us to one farmer who is trying to recover. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
FLORIDA STATE
nprillinois.org

Central Illinois Nonprofit Resource Center, a tool for non-profits to find funding and grow skills | Community Voices

Pamela Salela is the coordinator of the Central Illinois Nonprofit Resource Center. She spoke to Community Voices about the database available for non profits to use that allows them to search numerous grant opportunities. She also shared how she helps strengthen nonprofits by providing workshops to develop a variety of skills, including grant writing and fundraising skills.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy