YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security cameras noticed […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

CHP K9 Beny sniffs out $145,000, believed to be drug money

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny helps seize $145,000 cash believed to be obtained by the sale of drugs from a CHP Merced traffic stop. The crime-stopping pup was asked to sniff the exterior of the 2017 Kia Forte for a traffic infraction and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.
MERCED, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure

FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Driver suspected of DUI arrested following crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol after he crash Sunday night in Madera. Madera Police officers responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way for reports of a DUI crash. When officers arrived, they say they talked to a...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man found with loaded gun outside of Casino

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A loaded gun was found outside of a casino Sunday night where a man was causing a disruption, Deputies say. A Kings County Deputy heard a call about a person armed with a gun near the valet parking at the Tachi Palace Hotel right next to the casino.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Cracking down on fentanyl abuse in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you sell drugs to somebody in Fresno County and they die taking them, you can now be charged with their murder. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to make that announcement. The district attorney says drug abuse has...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
OROSI, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Crash sends car head-on into sheriff deputy's vehicle in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A crash at a Clovis intersection sent a car head-on into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle late Saturday night. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was at a red light at the intersection of Willow and Nees Avenues just after midnight when two cars crashed.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
FRESNO, CA

