Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security cameras noticed […]
KMPH.com
CHP K9 Beny sniffs out $145,000, believed to be drug money
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny helps seize $145,000 cash believed to be obtained by the sale of drugs from a CHP Merced traffic stop. The crime-stopping pup was asked to sniff the exterior of the 2017 Kia Forte for a traffic infraction and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.
sierranewsonline.com
Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure
FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
Fight over phone leads to woman being shot in Woodlake, police say
A woman is hospitalized after a fight over a phone turned into gunfire. It happened just after 8 Monday night near Acacia and Naranjo in Woodlake.
KMPH.com
Driver suspected of DUI arrested following crash in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol after he crash Sunday night in Madera. Madera Police officers responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way for reports of a DUI crash. When officers arrived, they say they talked to a...
KMPH.com
Man found with loaded gun outside of Casino
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A loaded gun was found outside of a casino Sunday night where a man was causing a disruption, Deputies say. A Kings County Deputy heard a call about a person armed with a gun near the valet parking at the Tachi Palace Hotel right next to the casino.
Suspected drug dealer charged with murder after fentanyl-related death
For the first time in Fresno County, a person suspected of selling the pills that led to a fentanyl-related death has been charged with murder.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
Man in custody after DUI hit and run crash in west central Fresno
A man is in custody after a hit and run crash into a power pole in west central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Cracking down on fentanyl abuse in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you sell drugs to somebody in Fresno County and they die taking them, you can now be charged with their murder. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to make that announcement. The district attorney says drug abuse has...
Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
Central Fresno Chinese restaurant asking for help from police amid vandalism, copper theft
The co-owner of a Chinese restaurant that's a staple in Central Fresno says thieves could force her to close the doors of the business.
KMPH.com
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
KMPH.com
Crash sends car head-on into sheriff deputy's vehicle in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A crash at a Clovis intersection sent a car head-on into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle late Saturday night. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was at a red light at the intersection of Willow and Nees Avenues just after midnight when two cars crashed.
DOJ: Man accused of kidnapping, grooming Fresno girl dies in custody
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno has died while in custody, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Monday, officials confirmed that Nathan Larson died while in custody in Maricopa County, Arizona on September 18. Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office […]
Man called one of the worst child predators and accused of kidnapping Fresno girl dies
A Fresno County Sheriff's official once called Nathan Larson one of the worst child sexual predators the county had ever seen. Now, the man has died.
Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
