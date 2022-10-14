Read full article on original website
US asset manager Global X joins SIX’s crypto issuer ranks
Global X, a New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, is pursuing a European expansion after it has received approval from the SIX Swiss Exchange to list ETPs in Switzerland. With the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listing by Global X, a total of 168 ETPs with cryptocurrencies as underlyings are offered...
FX volume crosses $2.0 trillion mark at CLS Group
Foreign exchange settlement provider, CLS Group saw strong volumes in September 2022 as investors flock to safe-haven currencies amid violent market swings on fears of a Ukrainian war-fueled global recession. The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was $2.04 trillion in September 2022, which is up 15 percent month-over-month...
Australian regulator orders Holon to stop offering funds on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin to retail investors
The financial watchdog called Holon to take immediate steps to ensure compliance otherswise it will place final stop orders on the funds. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has ordered Holon Investments Australia Limited (Holon) to stop issuing interests in, giving a product disclosure statement for or providing general advice to retail clients recommending investments in the three crypto funds directed at retail investors.
Bearish European retail investors are hedging FX exposure with Euro Derivatives, says Spectrum Markets
“We can identify a growing interest among retail investors in Euro-linked Turbo Warrants as a way of gaining specific, targeted exposure to global FX markets.”. SERIX sentiment data for European retail investors for September published by pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets has highlighted strong bearish trading on the Euro against the British Pound and Japanese Yen, in contrast to wider market sentiment on these currencies.
Societe Generale’s crypto arm scores regulatory approval in France
SG Forge, the crypto arm of French banking giant Societe Generale, has been granted approval from regulators to offer buying, selling, trading, and custody of digital assets in France. The company is now listed as a registered digital asset service provider by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), following clearance...
OKX joins low latency market data oracle Pyth network to respond to liquidation events in DeFi
“Given the recent liquidation events in DeFi, we understand that a high-performance, robust and low latency market data oracle service is crucial in developing financial products in DeFi. The Pyth network, with sub-second latency and its rapidly growing network of highly respected data partners, is an example of this exciting potential.”
BC Labs awarded ISO 27001 certification ahead of launch of crypto social trading platform, PlayV
“As we aim to provide users with a safe and secure cryptocurrency social trading platform, we are committed to protecting our customer information and ensuring compliance with information security-related laws by achieving ISO 27001 certification.”. Cryptocurrency social trading platform developer BC Labs has been awarded a ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for...
ATFX lures ADSS’ Khaldoun Sharaiha to head MENA operations
Global brokerage firm ATFX has appointed veteran retail FX executive Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity. Khaldoun Sharaiha had spent the past three years as the head of global sales at Abu Dhabi based broker ADSS. That was preceded by a four-year tenure with its former brand, ADS Securities, which took his career between 2013 and 2017.
Plum raised £1 million in eight hours in ongoing crowdfunding campaing on Crowdcube
“Plum has worked hard to deliver its promises in 2022, bringing major new features to its app, from introducing commission-free investing and a debit card, to expanding into new European markets and enabling crypto-currency trading. As we look towards the future, we are eager to push even stronger features, winning in the European market with our standout proposition.”
Analysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Some gauges of the stock market's health are showing that the latest rally in U.S. equities may be the start of a sustained move higher, though many investors are hesitant to jump on board until there are signs inflation is cooling.
Marketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With investors' mood perking up this week, leading to a buoyant rally, UK inflation data, due on Wednesday, takes the spotlight.
Eurex derivatives volumes continue uptrend in September
Deutsche Börse’s derivatives-focused exchange, Eurex today said its total traded derivatives contracts grew by 20 percent in September, from 179 million to 214 million compared to the same month last year. Eurex’s profit sharing scheme continues to win clearing business from rivals in the UK even as the...
Analysis-Goldman Sachs' consumer pivot solves one question, but makeover raises more
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) strategy pivot has solved one problem for investors who didn't love its foray into consumer banking. Still, Wall Street is yet to be convinced if the broader reorganization will create long term benefits.
NYDIG cuts 33% of full-time jobs as crypto winter bites
Bitcoin infrastructure service provider New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) is laying off almost a third of its workforce amid a prolonged collapse in crypto prices, the company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Company executives informed employees affected by the job cuts “as part of structural changes” on...
Finixio taps Tarek Aljneidi as regional director for MENA
Finixio, is a UK-based digital media company that operates 50+ websites in the finance, B2B and igaming industry, has appointed Tarek Aljneidi as its regional director for the MENA region. Finixio is one of the biggest media and customer acquisition companies within the retail trading industry. As an affiliate and...
FCA stops 16 firms from selling CFDs to UK investors
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has prohibited 16 firms from selling contracts for differences (CFDs) to UK customers under its temporary permissions regime (TPR). In a final notice published today, the FCA said it has placed restrictions on twice as many investment providers, compared to last year. The restrictions include preventing firms from promoting and selling certain products or providing specific services like “advice on defined benefit pension transfers.”
Spotware enhances connectivity to address increasing broker demand for cTrader
“The infrastructure upgrades include improved connectivity between NY2 and LD5, new proxy points in southeast Asia like Vietnam and Indonesia and much more. These and many more upgrades will enable cTrader Brokers to offer a seamless trading experience with the lowest latency possible,sub-millisecond processing and a 100% uptime, regardless of their traders’ location”.
PIP launches customizable eWeb3 pages compatible with WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, more
In addition to the customizable Web3 websites without charging any fees, PIP is also disrupting the cryptocurrency payments process by removing the need for remembering wallet addresses. PIP has launched PIP.me 2.0 to enhance the way it changes how people think of and interact with cryptocurrencies by bringing customizable eWeb3...
Finalto’s Stacey Van Niekerk explains why brokers should choose Finalto 360
Stacey Van Niekerk explained why the tried and tested technology, service, and liquidity offering is a must have for brokers. Stacey Van Niekerk, B2B Business Development Manager at Finalto, has shared her thoughts on the Finalto 360 solution, the firm’s full turnkey brokerage solution, as well as recent updates and developments.
iFX EXPO Brings the Fintech Community Together for its 2023 Dubai Edition
In January 2023, all roads lead to Dubai. Now home to the iFX EXPO for the third consecutive year, the city has emerged as a beacon for fintech collaboration in the Middle East. iFX EXPO Dubai, 16-18 January 2023: Save the Date. In recent years, the UAE has risen as...
