Macomb County, MI

DomesticCountryDiva
4d ago

Once they release this veterinarian's name after the investigation is finished, I'm sure he'll lose his business. And rightfully so.

The Flint Journal

Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Prosecutor charges Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera abusing dog

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan man accused of killing roommate with blunt force

DETROIT – A welfare check led to the discovery of a body and the arrest of the deceased person’s roommate last week, authorities said. Around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, Detroit police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a welfare check, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers discovered John Boble, 43, of Detroit, inside the home; he was unresponsive and wasn’t breathing. Boble had suffered blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Landfill search for missing teen Zion Foster ends

LENOX, MI – After nearly five months, the search of a landfill for the remains of missing teen Zion Foster has been called off, WXYZ reports. The search did not result in the recovery of a body from Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, the report said. Investigators believe a dumpster that may have contained Foster’s body was emptied at the landfill.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man, 58, accused of groping women at Wayne State

DETROIT – A 58-year-old Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting five women across the Wayne State University campus last week, authorities said. Frederick Barnett, of Detroit, is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery related to the incidents that happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at various locations on campus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11

It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Fatal Burger King parking lot shooting suspect pleads no contest

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has pleaded no contest. David Deshawn Evans, 28, pleaded no contest Oct. 13 to one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonni Alexander Greene, who was found shot multiple times in June 2020, inside a car parked at Burger King, 2170 Rawsonville Road, at the boarder of Washtenaw and Wayne counties, court records show.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

