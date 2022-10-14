Read full article on original website
DomesticCountryDiva
4d ago
Once they release this veterinarian's name after the investigation is finished, I'm sure he'll lose his business. And rightfully so.
fox2detroit.com
Police detail video of Macomb County veterinarian caught abusing German Shepherd
MACOMB TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on 29 Mile Road on Oct. 12 for an animal abuse complaint. That's when deputies were told about a video posted on Youtube showing a 52-year-old man yelling at a German Shepherd and putting his hands on the dog.
Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
Charge authorized against Michigan veterinarian after video shows him allegedly abusing dog
MACOMB COUNTY, MI -- Macomb County prosecutors have authorized a single count of animal cruelty against a veterinarian after a video showed him allegedly abusing a German shepherd. The charge is a misdemeanor. The video was taken inside the veterinarian’s Macomb County home by someone with a cell phone. The...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor charges Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera abusing dog
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.
Animal cruelty charge authorized against Macomb County veterinarian
The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that they have authorized a charge of animal cruelty against a local veterinarian.
Michigan man accused of killing roommate with blunt force
DETROIT – A welfare check led to the discovery of a body and the arrest of the deceased person’s roommate last week, authorities said. Around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, Detroit police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 5040 block of Fairview Street for a welfare check, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers discovered John Boble, 43, of Detroit, inside the home; he was unresponsive and wasn’t breathing. Boble had suffered blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prisoner killed, another injured in stabbing attack at Macomb County prison; responsible inmate transferred
A prisoner is dead and another is injured after an inmate at the Macomb Correctional Facility stabbed them Tuesday morning. Investigators are still working to uncover a motive in the attacks.
Landfill search for missing teen Zion Foster ends
LENOX, MI – After nearly five months, the search of a landfill for the remains of missing teen Zion Foster has been called off, WXYZ reports. The search did not result in the recovery of a body from Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, the report said. Investigators believe a dumpster that may have contained Foster’s body was emptied at the landfill.
Grosse Pointe Woods man walking his dog attacked, dragged in attempted abduction
A 20-year-old out for an evening stroll with his dog was in Grosse Pointe Woods was attacked and dragged to a van during an attempted abduction, police warned residents on Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Mystery surrounds murder of 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving. All lanes of I-94 in Macomb County were closed...
Man, 58, accused of groping women at Wayne State
DETROIT – A 58-year-old Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting five women across the Wayne State University campus last week, authorities said. Frederick Barnett, of Detroit, is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery related to the incidents that happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at various locations on campus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11
It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
Man confessed to shooting ex-girlfriend during fight, then burning body, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burning her body confessed to the slaying during a police interview after her body was found, Det. Craig Raisanen testified while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Thursday, Oct. 6. Junius Dawan Caver, 29,...
Roommate gets up to 40 years in prison for murder of Detroit DJ John O’Leary
HIGHLAND PARK, MI -- The roommate of longtime Detroit DJ John O’Leary has been sentenced to 20-to-40 years in prison for O’Leary’s murder. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Sean Lamoureux, 38, was sentenced Monday for a charge of second-degree homicide which he pleaded guilty to in September as part of a plea bargain.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Allen Park man runs major drug operation out of 3 houses; 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl found
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Officials said they found 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl when they busted a major drug operation linked to two houses in Lincoln Park and a third in Allen Park. Robert Cortez Burrell, 52, of Allen Park, is accused of manufacturing and storing drugs at two...
Fatal Burger King parking lot shooting suspect pleads no contest
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has pleaded no contest. David Deshawn Evans, 28, pleaded no contest Oct. 13 to one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonni Alexander Greene, who was found shot multiple times in June 2020, inside a car parked at Burger King, 2170 Rawsonville Road, at the boarder of Washtenaw and Wayne counties, court records show.
From Tinder match to scam victim: AG warns of ‘pig butchering’ crypto con
Random messages from people with unknown numbers acting as an old friend or apologizing for a wrong number may not be as innocuous as they seem, according to the Michigan Attorney General. Scammers have been luring in potential victims with the promise of being a long-forgotten friend, a new friend,...
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
