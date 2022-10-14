Read full article on original website
Heavy Rain Overnight. Pleasant Fall Conditions Late Week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The second and final round of rain continues to move in riding northwards along the front. This will be the heaviest round and will have the greatest impact on parts of central & eastern Maine. Areas from Augusta west should only expect a few light showers. The rain will be heavy at times and similar to last week, there could be locations where heavy rain trains over the same spots. A few isolated thunderstorms could be possible and would also help to enhance rainfall rates. There will be the chance for areas of flooding. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for central & eastern Maine. Keep in mind that the soil is still saturated from last week’s rain, and this could help to increase any potential flooding. The front will eventually move off into New Brunswick by early Wednesday. Rain will taper off from west to east late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
More flooding rain possible in Maine to start the week
PORTLAND, Maine — The atmosphere often has muscle memory. When it gets into a pattern, it can be tough to snap out of it. Currently, weather systems are creeping across the country and stalling over the northeast before they exit the Eastern Seaboard and head out to sea. This has led to a serious recharge of rain after spending most of the summer months parched and desperate for drops.
Heavy rain overnight to impact your Tuesday commute
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
More Heavy Rain On The Way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will remain uniform across the region ahead of another slow-moving cold front that will bring more heavy rain & strong winds to the region Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The rest of the night will have overcast skies with rain arriving after midnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s with areas of patchy fog. SSE winds at 5-15 mph.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Tuesday, October 18, 2022. 12:00 pm.
Maine DOT closes Route 9 in Durham after culvert failure
DURHAM (WGME) -- The Maine DOT closed Route 9 in Durham Tuesday evening due to a culvert failure. The DOT says the area will remain closed until it can replace the culvert. They expect the work to take about two weeks. The closed area is between Route 136 and Route...
Cool, wet start to work week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- It will be a cool and wet start to the work week for most Mainers, with sunshine returning by mid-week and sticking around for the end of it. There is some very dense fog out Monday morning. The fog will begin to lift for most after sunrise, but it will likely linger in coastal areas until lunchtime, if not persisting through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with rain showers developing by Monday evening.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Studded Tires Now Permitted On Maine Roads
It's snow tire season in Maine. Although fall has just begun, Mainers are reminded that winter is coming. From October 1, through May 1, snow tires are permitted on Maine roads. Winter tires are not required by law in Maine. Remember to take them off by May 1. Studded tires...
Report Finds Some of the Most Deteriorated Bridges and Roads Can be Found in Maine
For those of us who live and drive daily in Maine, it comes as no shock to us to hear that we have bad roads. Many Mainers have had to have car repair work done because of the conditions of some of the roads. While we don't need confirmation because we drive the roads daily, we did receive confirmation in a report from TRIP.
As Maine Risks Energy Blackouts This Winter, Mills Touts Electricity Handout
Maine, and the rest of New England, may face energy blackouts this winter due to sky prices for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports, New England’s power grid manager has warned. “The most challenging aspect of this winter is what’s happening around the world and the extreme volatility in the...
Governor Mills Announces $7 Million in Energy Relief Delivered to Thousands of Maine Small Businesses
More than 2,900 Maine small businesses to receive a one-time utility account credit funded through the Governor’s Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to offset energy costs. Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon receive a one-time electric utility account credit of more than $2,000 to provide relief from increased energy costs. This relief is the product of legislation sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills.
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
A Central Maine Man Is Dead Following A Tuesday Morning Crash
According to an article in the KJ, a 53 year old man from Skowhegan has died following an early Tuesday morning crash. The article explains that Mario Centofanti was driving his 2005 GMC SUV west on Route 2, which is also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 AM when his vehicle flipped end-over-end. Centofanti was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
Maine bears brunt of damage as storm lashes New England
(AP) - A storm packing strong winds and heavy rain lashed the New England coast on Friday with the greatest impact in Maine, where more than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power. The storm brought a gust of 72 mph, just shy of hurricane force, to the Isle of Shoals...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – October 3-16
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the first half of October, 2022. Summaries may be minimally edited. On October 10th, Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
Gov. Mills tours downtown Sanford to highlight $34 million revitalization project
SANFORD, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills toured downtown Sanford with Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note to talk about the revitalization of the city’s downtown on Monday. The downtown Sanford Village Partnership will use $34 million of local, state, and federal funds to improve...
Mainers Could Still be Affected by Hurricane Ian in 2 Ways
The cost of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's damage in Florida is in the billions of dollars. Yeah, that's Florida. But it will have an impact in Maine as well. Remember the price increases on most everything due to supply chain issues during the height of the pandemic? Here we go again.
