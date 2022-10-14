BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The second and final round of rain continues to move in riding northwards along the front. This will be the heaviest round and will have the greatest impact on parts of central & eastern Maine. Areas from Augusta west should only expect a few light showers. The rain will be heavy at times and similar to last week, there could be locations where heavy rain trains over the same spots. A few isolated thunderstorms could be possible and would also help to enhance rainfall rates. There will be the chance for areas of flooding. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for central & eastern Maine. Keep in mind that the soil is still saturated from last week’s rain, and this could help to increase any potential flooding. The front will eventually move off into New Brunswick by early Wednesday. Rain will taper off from west to east late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO