lawrencekstimes.com
Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Lawrence crash
A man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 70-year-old Lawrence man in April. Anthony M. Royal, 55, of Lawrence, was booked into the Douglas County jail Monday evening and was formally charged Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County District Court, online records show.
Overland Park man seriously injured in Buchanan County crash
An Overland Park, Kansas, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Buchanan County.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence woman injured in head-on crash at K-10 and Bob Billings
Post last updated at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; image swapped at 2:27 p.m.:. A 47-year-old Lawrence woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital after a head-on crash at Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.
3 men charged in high-speed chase, shooting at Independence police
Jackson County prosecutors charged three Kansas City-area men in connection to a shooting at police during a high-speed chase on Oct. 12.
LJWORLD
28-year-old identified as man killed in collision with combine
The person who died in an accident involving a pickup truck and a farm combine was Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Blanco was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound in the 500 block of East 1100 Road after 4 p.m. on Saturday when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a northbound John Deere combine, according to a preliminary investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the office. Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
Man fleeing police at over 100 mph charged in crash that killed 2 people in KCMO
A man is charged with killing two people in a high-speed crash in downtown KCMO. Jose Angel Vega, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, for the incident that happened on Oct. 2.
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian in critical but stable condition after hit-and-run incident at 23rd and Topping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accident investigators have responded alongside emergency personnel to a hit-and-run incident in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD says a pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a truck near 23rd and Topping, Monday Morning. The intersection is located next to Blue Valley...
Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
KMBC.com
KCK man facing two murder charges after racing and crashing car in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, is the subject of two second-degree murder charges after racing and crashing his car downtown. Jose Angel Vega also faces other felony charges for the Oct. 2, 2022, crash that killed two individuals, including a driver stopped at a red light.
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged in deadly street racing crash that killed 2
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with second-degree murder stemming from an Oct. 2, street racing crash that killed two people.
LJWORLD
Sheriff’s office identifies Lawrence man who died in crash on 31st Street
The man who died in a head-on crash on 31st Street earlier this week has been identified as 48-year-old Lawrence resident Richard Douglas Smith, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Smith was the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the...
Dump truck wedged under Lawrence highway bridge
Lawrence crews closed busy Kansas Highway 10 after a truck driver forgot to lower the dump bed and hit a bridge deck.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near N Oak Trafficway, NE Vivion Road
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near North Oak Trafficway and Northeast Vivion Road.
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
WIBW
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
Kansas City man charged, accused of killing brother with sword
Aaron Winn, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his brother Karl Winn to death with a sword.
KCTV 5
One dead following crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a fatality crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 1100 Road. Authorities say the crash involved a pickup truck and a combine. No information about the victim has been...
