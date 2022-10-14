ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcy, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Fatal Crash in Chenango County

A teenager is dead after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Greene. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th on State Highway 206 near the intersection of County Road 2. The sheriff's office says Kaleb M. Lorows,...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ambulance damaged in early morning crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An ambulance was struck by an SUV in a crash in Watertown early Tuesday morning. Watertown police say the SUV failed to stop at a red light going from Clinton Street onto Washington Street just after midnight and crashed into the ambulance. The ambulance sustained...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnycentral.com

50-year-old man stabbed in the back on Harrison Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the back early Monday morning, police said. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Harrison Street in the City of Syracuse just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the back. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The exact location of the stabbing is unknown.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Frankfort police search for vandals

Frankfort police are looking for leads after the land on industrial drive was dug up by vehicles over the weekend. Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend. Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend.
FRANKFORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Bridgewater man charged with felony for attempting to stab coworker

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Bridgewater man has been charged with felony assault after attempting to stab a coworker during a fight that occurred at Café DelBuono on October 15th. Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, officers responded to Café DelBuono...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot near St. Joseph’s Hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22

On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
