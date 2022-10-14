ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 10/7: Candy

A favorite childhood memory is of being at my grandmother’s house. She always had a small dish of candies from which we could select a piece. They weren’t just any candies; they were Brach’s. Recently I had a hankering for a cinnamon candy disk. After looking around...
Chipotle's $6 Burritos Are Coming Back This October

One of Chipotle's most popular promotions is coming back this October and it means one seriously cheap burrito, salad or bowl for you. The fast-casual favorite is bringing back $6 Booritos for Halloween 2022. That's right, just walk into any Chipotle on Oct. 31 and walk out with a burrito, bowl, salad or any other entrée for only six smackeroos.
This Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey Is Back At Popeyes

Thanksgiving should be a time for gathering with family and friends and enjoying a meal. However, a lot of times, Thanksgiving also involves a ton of stress in the kitchen, including cooking a turkey that ideally remains moist and flavorful. If cooking a 16-pound bird isn't stressful enough, no Thanksgiving...
