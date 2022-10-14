Read full article on original website
News Maker Caz Zuckerman on the Zuckerman blood drive
We spoke to the Zuckerman’s daughter Celia “Caz” Ann Zuckerman about the importance of the drive in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Caz tells us of her father’s service to Winchester both as Mayor and...
News Maker Meghan Bowers on HSWC Thrift Store
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) has a number of exciting things coming that will support their ongoing efforts to help homeless pets in the county. We spoke with HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
Warren Coalition prepares for ” No Tricks, Only Treats Halloween”
The Warren Coalition will have some extra fun on October 31st with the “No Tricks, Only Treats Halloween ” celebration. Throughout the day the Coalition will give away gift cards to some of the We See You, Warren County members, including. those on Facebook. The gift cards will...
Mechatronics Program Expands with the Help of an $800,000 Grant
Laurel Ridge Community College Workforce Solutions’ in-demand mechatronics program on the Middletown Campus is being expanded with the help of $800,000 in grant funding. The grant was awarded in August by GO Virginia, an initiative led by business leaders around the state designed to create private-sector growth and new jobs. The program is based on collaboration among industry, education partners and municipalities.
W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
Harrisonburg Police respond to a shooting that injured 8
Sunday at approximately 2:20 a.m. Harrisonburg Police report responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane. Witnesses reported shots fired into a gathering near James Madison University. Eight people were reported hit by shots fired by a suspect or suspects in the incident. Five of those injured...
