Laurel Ridge Community College Workforce Solutions’ in-demand mechatronics program on the Middletown Campus is being expanded with the help of $800,000 in grant funding. The grant was awarded in August by GO Virginia, an initiative led by business leaders around the state designed to create private-sector growth and new jobs. The program is based on collaboration among industry, education partners and municipalities.

MIDDLETOWN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO