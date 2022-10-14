Read full article on original website
Charles Clements
4d ago
I will never understand why these drug dealer keep the money with the drugs. Good job Detective and local law enforcement
BornUSA
4d ago
Great job! Now let's See if the DA's and Judge's Do Their Jobs! Prosecute To The Fullest!!!!!
Police: West Warwick couple orchestrated gun-trafficking scheme
A West Warwick couple is facing numerous charges after investigators found more than three dozen firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in West Warwick over the summer.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester
At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
ABC6.com
West Warwick couple faces charges after police seize over three-dozen guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Warwick couple is facing multiple felony charges after police seized over three-dozen guns. In July, the Urban Violent Crime Task Force and members of the regional SWAT team executed search warrants at several locations on Harris and Cowesett avenues, where they seized 37 guns.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
Man who robbed 2 elderly women sentenced to state prison
The 44-year-old New Bedford man convicted of robbing two elderly women in 2019 will spend up to three years in state prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
theeastcountygazette.com
B-3 AND E-18 Drug Control Units Carry Out A Search Warrant And Arrest A Man For Drug-Related Offences
Boston Officers from the B-3 Drug Control Unit (DCU) and the E-18 DCU’ execute search warrants and arrest Vincent Brown, 57, of Dorchester. On drug charges on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Police officers applied for and were granted search warrants in Dorchester District Court following an investigation. Officers seized...
whdh.com
RI police arrest 2 men after armed home invasion, 3rd suspect not found
CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island police are searching for the third suspect involved in an armed home invasion after the first two suspects have been arrested. Officers said the three men smashed the window of a Cranston apartment building Friday. Officers found their getaway car and chased them down. They found one suspect hiding in the woods after a K9 picked up his scent.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket man found not guilty in father’s 2021 killing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man was found not guilty on Tuesday for killing his father last year. Alex Cote, 24, was accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Adam Castonguay. Cote was charged with murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, carrying pistol or revolver without...
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
ABC6.com
Police question man in connection to shots fired in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a man was questioned in connection to shots fired over the weekend. Police responded at about 10 p.m. Sunday to Calverley Street. Nobody was hit, police added. No further information was immediately released.
universalhub.com
Brookline man was hauling a small armory of guns and ammo on a trip back from New Hampshire, State Police say
State Police report troopers responding to calls about an erratic driver on I-95 south Saturday night wound up arresting a Brookline man on a variety of gun and drug charges. A trooper dispatched to find the erratic driver did not have much trouble finding Stewart Silvestri, 24, because, as callers had reported, he had pulled into a deserted truck weighing station in Rowley around 10:35 p.m., State Police say.
Police: Man threatened pharmacy workers, stole from store
A North Attleboro man was arrested over the weekend after he threatened employees at a North Smithfield pharmacy before shoplifting from a nearby Walmart.
Ex-FedEx employee from Boston gets 10 years in prison for drug offenses
A Boston man was sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man indicted on murder charge for deadly January shooting in Pawtucket
PAWUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man has been indictment on several charges, including murder, for a deadly January shooting in Pawtucket. Elijah Soto, 19, was indicted on eight charges by a grand jury on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a license, discharging a firearm resulting in death and several other drug offenses.
New details emerge about inmate suicide death at New Bedford jail
Just minutes before an inmate was found dead inside a New Bedford jail, correctional officers were busy preventing another inmate from dying by suicide, 12 News has learned.
Worcester Man Sentenced for Heroin, Fentanyl Distribution
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced on Monday in federal court to over five years in prison on drug trafficking charges. Jector Torres, 33, of Worcester, received a sentence of 63 months in prison after pleading guilty on June 7 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.
ABC6.com
Smithfield man accused of drunk driving, crashing into fence at police station
WOONSCOKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Smithfield man is accused of drunk driving and crashing into a fence at a police station over the weekend. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Woonsocket police station. Police said a black Volkswagen Jetta was found...
Men Busted For Running Organized Crime Loan Sharking, Gambling Ring: Mass AG
State and federal agents wrapped up a multi-year investigation with the arrest of three men who they say used threats, intimidation, and extortion to run a multi-million dollar gambling ring with the help of an organized crime syndicate. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrests last week and laid...
Uprise RI
Parents claim Woonsocket Police used excessive force against juveniles at Autumnfest
The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC (BLM RI PAC) issued a press release and announced a press conference for Monday taking the Woonsocket Police Department to task for allegedly using excessive force against two 14 year-olds during the city’s annual Autumnfest celebration on October 10. In the press release BLM RI PAC said that on October 12 a group of families reached out to them about the incident.
‘He’s not a monster’: Man acquitted in father’s murder
The man who admitted to shooting and killing his own father during an argument last spring has been acquitted of first-degree murder.
