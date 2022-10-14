ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 5

Charles Clements
4d ago

I will never understand why these drug dealer keep the money with the drugs. Good job Detective and local law enforcement

Reply(1)
3
BornUSA
4d ago

Great job! Now let's See if the DA's and Judge's Do Their Jobs! Prosecute To The Fullest!!!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester

At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston

At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

RI police arrest 2 men after armed home invasion, 3rd suspect not found

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island police are searching for the third suspect involved in an armed home invasion after the first two suspects have been arrested. Officers said the three men smashed the window of a Cranston apartment building Friday. Officers found their getaway car and chased them down. They found one suspect hiding in the woods after a K9 picked up his scent.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Woonsocket man found not guilty in father’s 2021 killing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man was found not guilty on Tuesday for killing his father last year. Alex Cote, 24, was accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Adam Castonguay. Cote was charged with murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, carrying pistol or revolver without...
WOONSOCKET, RI
universalhub.com

Brookline man was hauling a small armory of guns and ammo on a trip back from New Hampshire, State Police say

State Police report troopers responding to calls about an erratic driver on I-95 south Saturday night wound up arresting a Brookline man on a variety of gun and drug charges. A trooper dispatched to find the erratic driver did not have much trouble finding Stewart Silvestri, 24, because, as callers had reported, he had pulled into a deserted truck weighing station in Rowley around 10:35 p.m., State Police say.
BROOKLINE, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man indicted on murder charge for deadly January shooting in Pawtucket

PAWUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man has been indictment on several charges, including murder, for a deadly January shooting in Pawtucket. Elijah Soto, 19, was indicted on eight charges by a grand jury on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a license, discharging a firearm resulting in death and several other drug offenses.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Uprise RI

Parents claim Woonsocket Police used excessive force against juveniles at Autumnfest

The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC (BLM RI PAC) issued a press release and announced a press conference for Monday taking the Woonsocket Police Department to task for allegedly using excessive force against two 14 year-olds during the city’s annual Autumnfest celebration on October 10. In the press release BLM RI PAC said that on October 12 a group of families reached out to them about the incident.
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy