Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Ashland High Student Council Hosting Community Pumpkin Fest Saturday
The Ashland High School Student Council has organized a community-wide Pumpkin Fest for Saturday, October 22. From 2 to 6 p.m., there will be games and activities for kids of all ages, including bouncy houses. From 2 to 7 p.m., there will be food from local establishments as well as...
PHOTOS: Walden School One of 5 Chosen To Participate in Massachusetts Farm-To-School Institute
FRAMINGHAM – The Walden School at The Learning Center for the Deaf was one of five schools in Massachusetts chosen to participate in the Massachusetts Farm to School Institute 2022-2023. The Learning Center for the Deaf is located in Framingham. The Institute provides an opportunity to develop a Farm-to-School...
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Festival of Lights in Ashland 2022
ASHLAND – A large crowd attended the Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot this afternoon, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The Festival symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over...
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade
ASHLAND – Saturday was the first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade. The parade began off Pleasant Street near the MBTA parking lot. It ventured down a sparse crowd on Pleasant Street, down Tilton & Cherry Street, and eventually to Stone Park, where there was a bigger crowd. There were more than...
Friends of the Framingham Public Library October Book Sale Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Public Library’s monthly book sale is tomorrow, October 15. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street. Members may shop starting at 9:30 a.m. Cash and personal check only. Visit...
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ashland Hosts Fall Fest 2022
ASHLAND – After yesterday’s first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade, the Town of Ashland hosted a Fall Fest at The Corner Spot- Ashland. . There was food, face painting, and music. There were also pumpkin-themed games. The event was organized by Beth Reynolds and Ashley Place. Petroni Media Company photos...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, October 18, 2022
1 There is no City Council meeting tonight. The City Council meets next on Tuesday, October 25. 2. The City of Framingham will hold a spooktacular trick or treat event at the Memorial Building tonight from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Costumes are encouraged. 3....
Framingham Planning Director To Speak at Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association Meeting Monday
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Planning & Community Development Director Sarkis Sarkisian will speak at the October Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association meeting on Monday October 17. he will talk about development issues. The meeting will be held at Columbus Hall on Fountain Street in Framingham at 7 p.m. The meeting...
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Authors Speaking at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston at the Temple Beth Am Breakfast on Sunday, October 23. This is the second breakfast this year for the Brotherhood. The first featured the President of Worcester...
Fire Safety Storytime at Christa McAuliffe Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe library branch will hold a special story time with firefighters on Monday, October 17. Story time is from 10 to 11 a.m. and is designed for children ages 2-5. There also will be a craft.
Framingham Promotes Williams To Assistant Health Director
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has promoted its Chief Environmental Health Officer to become the new Assistant Health Director. Robin Williams took over the position today, October 17. The position has been vacant since Sam Wong resigned at the end of 2020, when former Assistant Health Director Alex...
Ashland Hosting Flu Clinic Wednesday
ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland will hold a flu clinic at Town Hall at 101 Main Street on Wednesday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be two types of flu vaccines available. One for ages 3- 65 years, and the other for 65 and older, said the Town.
Trick or Treat With MWRTA on October 31
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) The MWRTA will host a Trick or Treating event at the MBTA Banana Lot in Framingham (near the intersection of Route 135 and 126) in downtown Framingham on Monday, October 31. The Halloween event is open to the public and is...
Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 Hosting Halloween Mini Golf Event Saturday
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 will hold a Halloween-themed mini golf event on Saturday, October 22. The event will be held at Putts & More at 750 Concord Street in Holliston from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. No need to pre-register, you...
PHOTOS: Rini Wins Jack Abby’s United Way of Tri-County 5K Road Race
FRAMINGHAM – Saturday was a beautiful fall day for a 5K, and almost 600 individuals registered to participate in the United Way of Tri-County’s 5K run/walk sponsored by Jack’s Abby Craft Brewers. The 5K supports the United Way of Tri-County, based in Framingham. United Way of Tri-County...
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9
FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Colonial in Framingham Priced at $769,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Colonial home in Framingham,. The 108 Indian Head Road property is priced at $769,900. Built in 1967, the property has 2,473 square feet of living space, and sits on just less than a half acre lot.
Ashland Hosting Fall Fest Saturday
ASHLAND – Ashland is hosting Fall Fest at The Corner Spot on Saturday, October 15. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors include Joey D’s Wingz & Things, Kith and Kin food Truck, Refreshin’ Concessions, Mama O’s Bakery for dessert, fresh lemonade, and The Coffee Cabin.
UPDATED: Massachusetts Prohibiting Mattresses in the Trash Starting November 1, 2022
ASHLAND – As of November 1, 2022, mattresses will no longer be allowed in the trash. New state rules require mattresses be kept out of the trash, so they can be recycled or donated for reuse. In order to comply, the Town of Ashland will change the way it...
High School & College Students Encouraged To Register For League of Women Voters MA
FRAMINGHAM — Calling all students! Help empower voters and defend democracy with the League of Women Voters. Sign up for a FREE student membership by October 31, and you will be entered into a drawing to win an Apple iPad Air! The drawing is open to all Massachusetts high school students (grades 9 and up) and college students. The drawing will be on November 14.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0