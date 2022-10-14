ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Festival of Lights in Ashland 2022

ASHLAND – A large crowd attended the Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot this afternoon, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The Festival symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over...
ASHLAND, MA
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ashland Hosts Fall Fest 2022

ASHLAND – After yesterday’s first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade, the Town of Ashland hosted a Fall Fest at The Corner Spot- Ashland. . There was food, face painting, and music. There were also pumpkin-themed games. The event was organized by Beth Reynolds and Ashley Place. Petroni Media Company photos...
ASHLAND, MA
Ashland Hosting Flu Clinic Wednesday

ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland will hold a flu clinic at Town Hall at 101 Main Street on Wednesday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be two types of flu vaccines available. One for ages 3- 65 years, and the other for 65 and older, said the Town.
ASHLAND, MA
Trick or Treat With MWRTA on October 31

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) The MWRTA will host a Trick or Treating event at the MBTA Banana Lot in Framingham (near the intersection of Route 135 and 126) in downtown Framingham on Monday, October 31. The Halloween event is open to the public and is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9

FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ashland Hosting Fall Fest Saturday

ASHLAND – Ashland is hosting Fall Fest at The Corner Spot on Saturday, October 15. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors include Joey D’s Wingz & Things, Kith and Kin food Truck, Refreshin’ Concessions, Mama O’s Bakery for dessert, fresh lemonade, and The Coffee Cabin.
ASHLAND, MA
High School & College Students Encouraged To Register For League of Women Voters MA

FRAMINGHAM — Calling all students! Help empower voters and defend democracy with the League of Women Voters. Sign up for a FREE student membership by October 31, and you will be entered into a drawing to win an Apple iPad Air! The drawing is open to all Massachusetts high school students (grades 9 and up) and college students. The drawing will be on November 14.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

