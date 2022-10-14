Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motoristhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s La Carafe Bar tops Yelp’s list of most haunted spots in Texas 👻
HOUSTON – With the fall season in full swing and the scariest night of the year quickly approaching, those in search of a good haunt are not limited to haunted houses, ghost tours and family friendly seasonal festivities. Yelp has compiled a list of the Top 20 most haunted...
Click2Houston.com
League City Diamond Anniversary!
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the entire team is going on the road to League City. We’re helping the city celebrate its Diamond Anniversary. Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, we’re uncovering the secret must-see destinations for your family. We’re learning how to sail, we’re checking out a resort and we’re going shopping!
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s quietest undefeated team
Deer Park is the quietest 7-0 football team in the city of Houston. The Deer blew out Pasadena Memorial this week and should run the table with Channelview, Sam Rayburn and South Houston left on the slate. But can they make a playoff run as the District 22-6A power?. Check...
Click2Houston.com
Trust Index: KPRC 2 News puts ad targeting Democratic Harris County Judge through trust index
HOUSTON – It’s an ad airing frequently on Houston airwaves this election season, targeting Harris County’s Democratic judges and one that caught Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s attention, as well. Last Wednesday, the mayor tweeted: “This political ad running against Democratic judges stating Houston has more murders...
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
Click2Houston.com
All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound shut down at Lake Woodlands due to 18-wheeler crash, Transtar says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound at Lake Woodlands are shut down following an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County Tuesday, TranStar reported. Officials did not immediately provide details on how the crash occurred. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the area...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Tony Buzbee’s mansion is still on the market, price decreased to $20M; Take a look inside at the stunning, traditional space
HOUSTON – Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee’s home is still on the market. The property has been listed on HAR.com for 250 days, and the price has dropped 27.27% -- that’s $7,500,000 off the original listing. It is still one of the most expensive homes on the market in Houston today.
Click2Houston.com
Let’s play pickleball! Nearly 700 players to compete for $60K shared prize pool during APP Sunmed Houston Open at Memorial Park
HOUSTON – Ready for some pickleball? The Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) will host Houston’s first-ever professional pickleball tournament this week. The APP Sunmed Houston Open tournament will take place at Memorial Park starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. through Sunday, Oct. 23. According to a news release, nearly 700...
Click2Houston.com
Mother, boyfriend accused of taking 5 missing children from Cypress area captured by Louisiana State Police, deputies say
CYPRESS – The mother and stepfather who allegedly took five children from the Cypress area have been captured in Baton Rouge, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. The Louisiana State Police arrested the children’s mother, Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, Jova Terrell, around 5 p.m....
Click2Houston.com
United relaunches nonstop service to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport
HOUSTON – Welcome back to the ‘land down under!’ United Airlines will relaunch direct, nonstop flights to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport later this month. In a news release, service between Houston and Sydney will begin Friday, Oct. 28, and will operate every Sunday,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston area women’s center celebrates 45 years of community service as demand for assistance increases
HOUSTON – Last year, KPRC 2 first reported how Harris County had seen a 40% increase in domestic violence crimes since the onset of the pandemic with domestic-related homicides ticking up even higher compared to the year before. “We must be focused on solutions unless we elevate our efforts...
Click2Houston.com
For the home: Inspiration for a bathroom remodel
HOUSTON – Get your home ready for the holidays with West Shore Home. They offer quick and affordable solutions for homeowners looking to upgrade their bathrooms. From consultation to installation, their team is standing by to help you navigate the renovation process. If you call today, they will have...
Click2Houston.com
This popular Filipino treat will put a smile on your face
HOUSTON – Derrick and Courtney got a special lesson in Filipino cooking ahead of the annual Houston Filipino Street Festival happening this weekend in Sugar Land. Cheryl Piccio, spokesperson for the festival shared the easy steps to make Halo-Halo, a popular shaved ice dessert you will find at the festival.
Click2Houston.com
Man hit, killed while walking in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Monday, Precinct 4 deputy constables said. It happened in the 800 block of FM 1960 Road near Greenbrook around 9:40 p.m. According to on-scene deputies, the man attempted to cross the...
Click2Houston.com
Voting machines in Harris County will be new for many, but officials say they are prepared to deal with any issues
HARRIS COUNTY – It is that time of the year again. Halloween decorations are back out on the front lawn, but keep in mind this is one of those years when the other lawn decorations are also prominently displayed. Those decorations generated interest and questions. “I’m very concerned about...
Click2Houston.com
Tickets are on sale for Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Here’s what you need to know
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Tickets for the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights are going on sale, starting Nov. 18, Sugar Land Space Cowboys announced Monday. The holiday festival will be held at the Constellation Field and will run through Jan. 1. The event will feature over 3 million lights,...
Click2Houston.com
If you have outstanding warrants, Conroe is offering amnesty period to resolve cases, avoid arrest
CONROE, Texas – Anyone with outstanding warrants will be given an amnesty period from Oct. 24 until Nov. 6 to voluntarily resolve their case and avoid arrest. Warrant officers at the Conroe Municipal Court can call 936-522-3380 and press option 4 to resolve their cases, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Ask Amy: Does my HOA have to give me certain information?
From fence rules to paint colors, we get a lot of questions from you about Homeowners Associations. When you are trying to get answers from HOA board members, what do they really have to tell you?. An HOA enforces rules in a community but sometimes people think they go too...
Click2Houston.com
1 transported to hospital after crash involving Aldine ISD school bus, HPD says
HOUSTON – One person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Sweetwater and Memory Lane around 3:48 p.m. Officers said one person was transported to the hospital but is expected to...
