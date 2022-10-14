ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Click2Houston.com

League City Diamond Anniversary!

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the entire team is going on the road to League City. We’re helping the city celebrate its Diamond Anniversary. Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, we’re uncovering the secret must-see destinations for your family. We’re learning how to sail, we’re checking out a resort and we’re going shopping!
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s quietest undefeated team

Deer Park is the quietest 7-0 football team in the city of Houston. The Deer blew out Pasadena Memorial this week and should run the table with Channelview, Sam Rayburn and South Houston left on the slate. But can they make a playoff run as the District 22-6A power?. Check...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Let’s play pickleball! Nearly 700 players to compete for $60K shared prize pool during APP Sunmed Houston Open at Memorial Park

HOUSTON – Ready for some pickleball? The Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) will host Houston’s first-ever professional pickleball tournament this week. The APP Sunmed Houston Open tournament will take place at Memorial Park starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. through Sunday, Oct. 23. According to a news release, nearly 700...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

For the home: Inspiration for a bathroom remodel

HOUSTON – Get your home ready for the holidays with West Shore Home. They offer quick and affordable solutions for homeowners looking to upgrade their bathrooms. From consultation to installation, their team is standing by to help you navigate the renovation process. If you call today, they will have...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

This popular Filipino treat will put a smile on your face

HOUSTON – Derrick and Courtney got a special lesson in Filipino cooking ahead of the annual Houston Filipino Street Festival happening this weekend in Sugar Land. Cheryl Piccio, spokesperson for the festival shared the easy steps to make Halo-Halo, a popular shaved ice dessert you will find at the festival.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask Amy: Does my HOA have to give me certain information?

From fence rules to paint colors, we get a lot of questions from you about Homeowners Associations. When you are trying to get answers from HOA board members, what do they really have to tell you?. An HOA enforces rules in a community but sometimes people think they go too...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

