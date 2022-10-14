ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID cases dropped 28% in Oregon during September, OHA says

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Oregon Health Authority on Friday released its report for September detailing how the state is faring with COVID-19.

In September, 18,432 new cases of COVID were recorded, which health officials note is a 28% drop in cases when compared to August’s number. Similarly, OHA said test positivity was also down last month to 8.8%.

Biden to talk health care costs in Portland, sign executive order

There were also fewer COVID outbreaks reported in congregate care settings, with only 120 active outbreaks reported in care facilities and senior living communities across Oregon.

With bivalent boosters now readily available, OHA said it will start recording booster uptake based on bivalent boosters. Prior to this, state health officials were tracking monovalent boosters which the FDA no longer authorizes.

