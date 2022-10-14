ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

WATCH: Levelland holds press conference after crash kills Animal Control officer

By Samantha Jarpe
 4 days ago

LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland held a press conference Friday afternoon after two Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a crash Thursday that claimed the life of one and severely injured the other.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said around 10:00 a.m., a Ford F150 driven by 38-year-old Crystal Goforth was parked facing north on the shoulder of US Highway 385.

Levelland Animal Control officer dies in crash, second officer in ICU

Goforth was in the driver seat while 41-year-old animal control officer Jonathan Corder was in the passenger seat, according to DPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k47nV_0iZJJOLm00
Crystal Goforth (left) and Jonathan Corder (right), images provided by City of Levelland

DPS said a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Adrian Lozano, was northbound when it drifted onto the shoulder and collided with the back of the F150.

Goforth was pronounced dead on the scene after the crash, DPS said. She leaves behind a husband and a 15-year-old son, according to Levelland.

Corder was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries.

The city said in a statement that Goforth and Corder were responding to a service call when the crash occurred.

Use the video player above to see a replay of the press conference.

Comments / 2

