State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey moves down 1 spot in USCHO rankings after beating, tying Boston College

Penn State fell one spot in the latest USCHO poll despite gathering standings points in both games against a ranked team. The Nittany Lions downed No. 14 Boston College 3-2 Friday in the first of two games in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The second game resulted in a tie after the two teams decided to not participate in a shootout after a scoreless overtime.
Penn State women's volleyball rises 1 spot in AVCA poll

Following its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State jumps one spot in the AVCA rankings. After the Nittany Lions were swept by Nebraska on Friday night, the squad rebounded to beat Iowa in five sets on Sunday and increase its mark from No. 14 to No. 13 in the rankings.
