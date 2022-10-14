Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer redshirt senior goaltender Katherine Asman gathers 2nd Big Ten honor of year
Penn State's starting goalkeeper took home some hardware Tuesday after a solid week in net. Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week following a pair of clean sheets last week. Asman made six total saves in those matches, cementing her sixth and seventh individual clean...
Digital Collegian
Despite ups and downs, Penn State women’s volleyball remains motivated in second half of regular season
Ever since beginning Big Ten play, Penn State has been walking a tightrope, maintaining balance between wins and defeats. Despite struggles with consistency in their past few games, the Nittany Lions have the same motivation as the first match and are confident in their abilities. “Don't underestimate us, I think...
Digital Collegian
No. 24 Penn State women’s soccer hits the road for final regular season games against Nebraska, Iowa
For the final two games of the regular season, Penn State will stray from Happy Valley. Last week, the blue and white notched two wins at home against Wisconsin and Michigan, and the squad is riding a three-game winning streak. Both games were shut out 3-0 wins, as strong defense...
Digital Collegian
No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey looks to continue its hot start against St. Thomas
It may only be October but Penn State’s offense is already in midseason form, getting off to a blistering start through four games. The Nittany Lions scored 5.5 goals per game across contests against Canisius and Mercyhurst and have yet to lose due to this scoring outburst. Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football to face familiar foe in Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca
In 2020, Penn State announced it hired Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for its open offensive coordinator position after football coach Ricky Rahne was hired as the head coach at Old Dominion. Ciarrocca only lasted one season at Penn State, and the Nittany Lions announced they parted ways with Ciarrocca...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten tabs Penn State men's hockey sophomore forward Ben Schoen for top weekly honor
Another week means another star for a Penn State skater. Sophomore forward Ben Schoen was recognized Tuesday as the Big Ten First Star of the Week after his performance during the Mercyhurst series. Schoen totaled four points over the two-game slate against the Lakers, including a three-point performance in Penn...
Digital Collegian
Around the Big Ten | Penn State men’s hockey continues to roll while others fall
After the second week of the NCAA men’s hockey season, conference teams are still trying to put it all together. The Big Ten is currently in its nonconference stretch of the season, so these games have no implications on the conference standings. At this point, Ohio State and Wisconsin...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets bump in United Soccer Coaches poll following undefeated week
Penn State made a small move up in the latest United Soccer Coaches polls. In Tuesday's top 25, the Nittany Lions were slotted at No. 24, moving up one spot from last week's rankings. The blue and white dominated its competition last week, topping both Michigan and Wisconsin 3-0 in...
Digital Collegian
No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey looks to fine tune mistakes against St. Thomas ahead of Big Ten play
A perfect record doesn’t always mean a perfect team. Coming off a pair of series sweeps in back-to-back weekends to start the season had Penn State’s players fired up heading into another nonconference showdown with St. Thomas. Similar to last year, the Nittany Lions started out-of-conference play on...
Digital Collegian
Outfielder, utility player from class of 2024 commits to Penn State softball
Penn State picked up a highly touted recruit in the Class of 2024. Outfielder Natalie Lieto announced her commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter on Oct. 12. Hailing from Monroe, Connecticut, Lieto plays for Masuk High School and Rhode Island Thunder 18U National-Lotti. The high school junior has been...
Digital Collegian
Film review | Play calling, bad decisions lead to Penn State football’s offensive problems vs. Michigan
Penn State’s loss to Michigan wasn’t pretty, both offensively and defensively. The Nittany Lions were flat. The offensive problems stood out as the Nittany Lions, who had been relatively efficient leading into the game, had one first down, which came on a long quarterback keeper from Sean Clifford.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey moves down 1 spot in USCHO rankings after beating, tying Boston College
Penn State fell one spot in the latest USCHO poll despite gathering standings points in both games against a ranked team. The Nittany Lions downed No. 14 Boston College 3-2 Friday in the first of two games in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The second game resulted in a tie after the two teams decided to not participate in a shootout after a scoreless overtime.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball rises 1 spot in AVCA poll
Following its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State jumps one spot in the AVCA rankings. After the Nittany Lions were swept by Nebraska on Friday night, the squad rebounded to beat Iowa in five sets on Sunday and increase its mark from No. 14 to No. 13 in the rankings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football falls in the rankings after loss to Michigan
Penn State fell in the rankings for the first time this season after the first loss of the season to Michigan. After losing 41-17, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 16 in the rankings from No. 10 last week. Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball picks up right-handed pitcher, outfielder out of New York for 2024 recruiting class
Penn State laded its fourth member of the 2024 recruiting class. North Bellmore, New York, native Matthew Cruz announced his commitment to Penn State on Monday night on Instagram, securing a highly touted athlete for coach Rob Cooper. The 5-foot-10 right-handed pitcher and outfielder attends St. Dominic High School and...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Michigan loss was ugly but not surprising or overly problematic for Penn State football
Let’s be Frank, just like in the words of PJ Mustipher, that loss to Michigan was embarrassing. But it really isn’t surprising or even that detrimental for this Penn State program. A 5-0 start to the season and a dominating win at Auburn probably made the Nittany Lion...
Digital Collegian
Led by Ally Schlegel's 2 goals and 100th career point, No. 25 Penn State women's soccer downs Michigan
Many players give their all to Penn State, but few have dedicated the amount of time to the program that redshirt senior Ally Schlegel has. Heading into her fourth season playing for the unit, Schlegel leads the team as its captain. In her squad’s 3-0 victory over visiting Michigan, Schlegel hit a major career mark.
Digital Collegian
No. 25 Penn State women’s soccer plays as cohesive unit in dominant win over Michigan
Pure, unadulterated dominance. Battling through an up-and-down season, Penn State showed out for a second straight game on both ends of the field. Ending its last home game of the year with a win, the blue and white triumphed against Michigan 3-0. Penn State now is 7-1-1 while playing on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey takes care of business on the road in win over Kent State
Penn State reached its 13th win of the season after a low intensity matchup against Kent State. The Nittany Lions topped the Golden Flashes by a score of 3-0, improving its winning streak to five games. The Golden Flashes have had an on-and-off season so far, falling to 6-7 after...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball’s Makenna Marisa selected to annual Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List
With just under a month to go before the season tips off, Penn State is seeing one of its own earning national attention. Senior guard Makenna Marisa was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List on Monday. Fresh off a First-Team All-Big Ten junior season, Marisa averaged over 22...
