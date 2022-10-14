Read full article on original website
Wausau area births, Oct. 18
Penny and Kyle Juedes announce the birth of their son Dean Patrick, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Dean weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Jeshua Ewer and Laura Ewer-Swarick announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Alora Blu, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022. Christopher and Kaylee Heitz...
Big Brothers Big Sisters seeking mentors
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A youth mentoring program that pairs children with positive role models is seeking mentors. Since 1976, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin has been serving at-risk youth. The program serves children ages 6 through 14 that are struggling emotionally, socially, academically, and behaviorally. The service...
Used vehicle prices finally start trending down
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Used vehicle prices are starting to trend down, proof can be seen on full lots once empty during the worst of the pandemic. “To actually have seven new cars that just showed up, it’s incredibly exciting because we have something to sell people now and people can actually come in and test drive,” said Cody Wolfert, Sales Manager for O’Malley Automotive, Wausau.
Stevens Point starts planning for business incubator
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is working to create a new space called an “incubator” to help businesses develop or grow. The incubator is a designed space to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses there in the city with plenty of resources. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza...
Pulaski community works together for bonfire burn victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County detectives are still looking to talk with people who attended Friday night’s bonfire that sent more than a dozen Pulaski-area teens to hospitals and burn centers. We first told you over the weekend about the bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove....
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River. Crews responded to Bukolt Park around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday. It was reported that two 23-year-old men were clinging to the top of their overturned boat. The men had lifejackets in the boat but were unable to reach them. One of the men then slipped further into the water.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new $35M Weston community center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking for the Greenheck Turner Community Center was held Tuesday morning. The $35 million athletic complex will be the first of its kind the Wausau-metro area. The money to fund the project is from community donations, meaning no taxpayer money will be used for the project.
Northcentral Technical College holds ribbon cutting for new “Smart Lab”
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday, Northcentral Technical College in Wausau held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its new “Smart Lab.”. Several members of the community including, business owners, the District Board of Trustees, members of the Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, and politicians were on hand to witness the unveiling of the state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Lab.
Feltz’s Dairy Farm enjoying early success of Kwik Trip-themed corn maze
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Outside Feltz’s Dairy Store, you’ll find several activities for kids and their family to participate in. None bigger than their annual corn maze. “Every year it grows a little bit,” says Jake Feltz, Family Farmer. “We’re lucky people are coming back still year...
Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
ADRC of Portage County launches workshop to address incontinence
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County is offering a new workshop to help women deal with bladder or bowel control issues. Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a program designed to give women, aged 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms.
Senior center ‘The Landing’ helps those 55+ build social relationships
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A place for those 55+ to move their body, learn and connect with new people has several events taking place this month. The Landing is an senior center located inside the Woodson YMCA in Wausau. “We have a lot of things going on this month, and...
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
Injured Stray Dog Rescued Thanks to Group Effort
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A scared and injured stray dog is now safe and sound, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and Rescue For Life Dog Rescue. “River” was caught on Thursday, October 6 on the property of Marty & Laura Lee on Hwy Y after being on the run for at least a week. She was spotted limping at the end of Lincoln-Spencer and Bobwhite near Chili Carwash, but in “survival mode” was not letting anyone get close enough to help.
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
Detectives say witnesses to bonfire explosion will not be cited for underage drinking
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Detectives are assuring witnesses to a bonfire explosion Shawano County that they will not be cited for underage drinking if they come forward with information about the “tragic event.”. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Friday’s bonfire explosion that happened in Maple Grove. Many...
