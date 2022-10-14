Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained
The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce
It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.
The Aldi Sauce That's Turning Heads Over Its Unique Name
When it comes to Aldi, you can almost guarantee you'll find some food products on its shelves that other grocery stores won't have. Since the grocery store chain emphasizes its own private label Specially Selected products, the majority of its food products are specialized for Aldi customers only. Aside from...
Morgan Eckroth Gives Us A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The U.S. Barista Championship - Exclusive Interview
Did you know that 62% of Americans drink coffee every day? The National Coffee Association does, and they also know that the average American coffee drinker consumes three cups per day. If you fall into this category, then you know that drinking coffee isn't just a hobby — it's a lifestyle. TikToker Morgan Eckroth, who has approximately 5.5 million followers and 345 million likes, happens to be immersed in this coffee culture as a barista and one of the reigning champions of the U.S. Barista Championship.
Dr Pepper Just Launched Its Own Bourbon-Flavored Soda
Dr Pepper is a soda that's a bit of a mystery. Apparently, it gets its signature taste from a blend of 23 flavors, a mysterious mix that fans speculate may include everything from tomato and black licorice to carrot and vanilla. Basically, if you've never been able to nail down the flavor of Dr Pepper, you're not alone. The brand has never confirmed what exactly goes into making up its signature cola.
The Unexpected Partnership Jeni's Is Launching
Alcohol in ice cream is a relatively new yet intriguing concept many frozen treat spots are experimenting with. Where Tipsy Scoop may have paved the boozy way, many new ice cream companies and stores have been trying their hand at tipsy-inducing infusions. Jeni's is certainly no stranger: Jeni's 2021 holiday flavor collection featured a gingerbread flavor with an added kick of cognac, per Facebook, and its frose flavor had a lot of heads turning, according to Refinery29.
Ted Allen Revealed If He Actually Eats The Dishes On Chopped
The food competition show "Chopped" has been around for a long time — since 2009, to be exact. But host Ted Allen has been a fixture in the culinary world for even longer. The in-house food and wine expert of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," Allen has taught viewers to cook with the help of his friendly and calming demeanor since the early 2000s.
Why Halloween Candy Has A Special Place In Padma Lakshmi's Heart
Padma Lakshmi is a sophisticated gourmand, a world-traveling television star, and an author. It might sound kind of intimidating, but those who take a dive into Lakshmi's many television appearances or who look at her social media accounts soon learn something important: She definitely has a sense of humor and isn't afraid to get silly now and then. One of the best examples of her willingness to let loose and have a good time being goofy is her fondness for Halloween.
Why Do Grandparents Love Werther's Original?
When you were a kid, going to your grandparent's house was like going back a couple decades — in some cases, the last century. As any young person can tell you, the homes of grandparents always seem to be stuck in a certain time period, reflecting a distant, older generation. Their heavy box-shaped TV only gets a few channels, most of the furniture is covered in plastic wrap, and the only things that can pass for candy are dishes of those nameless strawberry candies, weird chalky mints, and of course, the staple of any grandmother's cluttered purse: Werther's Originals.
Why Cracker Barrel Doesn't Franchise
Things you probably know about Cracker Barrel: The beloved homestyle restaurant is known for comfort food like chicken and dumplings, meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, and greens braised with ham. The restaurant chain made headlines (and incensed meat eaters) earlier this year when it was announced that plant-based sausage was being added to the breakfast menu (per USA Today). Each store sits on several acres of land and is designed to resemble an old-time country store, including a front porch decked out with ladder-back rocking chairs (which are for sale) and a retail section offering everything from jams and jellies to greeting cards to candy to tchotchkes (per Country Living).
Harry Styles' Silent 'Pineapple On Pizza' Take Says It All
Pizza might be a widely loved food, but the best way to make it is up for debate. Look at the best pizza place in every state, and you could be looking at 50 totally different takes on pizza, from the crust, sauce, and cheese to the toppings. But while might some debate whether the differences between Detroit-style pizza and Chicago-style pizza make one better than the other (via Lonely Planet), others are asking the hard-hitting questions, namely whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Subway's Olive Overload
Subway may not be the brand touting the "have it your way" slogan (that's actually Burger King, according to Hook Agency). However, you have to admit that the sandwich chain does very much embody BK's catchy phrase. Since the opening of the first Subway restaurant in 1965, the brand has been known for serving "freshly made, customizable and affordable sandwiches" to customers (via Subway's website), who are given a wide assortment of meats, cheeses, sauces, and veggies to choose from when telling sandwich artists what they want on their subs.
