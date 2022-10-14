ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Edison police officers charged with racketeering in sweeping indictment

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIy4G_0iZJIyZx00

NEW BRUNSWICK – A grand jury has returned a 24-count indictment charging four suspended Edison police officers with racketeering, bribery, theft, money laundering and witness tampering, among other charges, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Friday.

Sgt. Ioannis (John) , 43, of Edison; Patrolman James Panagoulakos, 36, of Jackson; Patrolman Gregory Makras, 38, of Cranford; and Sgt. Brian Rossmeyer, 45, of Bridgewater, also were charged in the sweeping indictment with conspiracy, official misconduct, pattern of official misconduct, hindering apprehension, fabricating evidence, falsifying documents, failure to pay income tax, filing fraudulent tax returns, retaliating against a witness and retaliation for past official action, Ciccone said.

A lengthy internal affairs investigation found that from 2016 to 2018, the officers allegedly were involved in a scheme designed to exploit the Edison Police Department’s extra-duty job assignments, by getting paid for extra-duty jobs for which they did not appear, according to the prosecutor.

The officers, who volunteered to take these extra assignments, had full police responsibilities while assigned to the extra-duty jobs, which included directing traffic for utility companies and providing security services for local businesses and residential communities, the prosecutor said.

The investigation also found that Mpletsakis allegedly stole from the Police Benevolent Association by using a PBA debit card to make unauthorized purchases for personal items and used his executive position on the Edison PBA Local 75 to defraud Edison and the PBA, the prosecutor said.

A fifth officer, Paul Pappas, also was charged, but he pleaded guilty after entering into an agreement with the prosecutor's office in October 2019.

The officers originally were charged on June 1, 2018, and were indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 19, 2019.

Four days later, they made a motion to dismiss the indictment, alleging the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office had failed to present exculpatory evidence to the grand jury, failed to correct misstatements made to the grand jury and failed to establish all elements of the crimes.

On April 16, 2020, Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez dismissed the indictment without prejudice, permitting the prosecutor’s office to present the case again to a grand jury. Jimenez’s order also dismissed the complaints.

At that time, however, grand jury presentations were suspended because of the pandemic.

On May 8, 2020, new complaints were signed against the officers.

But Jimenez dismissed those complaints on July 6, 2020, saying that the criminal complaints had been filed “in callous disregard” of his April 2020 decision.

The officers then filed suit against the township, asking that they be reinstated and receive back pay. Superior Court Judge Arthur Bergman granted that action on Sept. 14, 2020.

In-person grand jury sessions resumed on June 15, 2021.

The indictment comes as the Edison Police Department has been working to rebuild its image. Numerous Edison officers have been convicted of criminal charges, including Michael Dotro, who is serving 20 years in state prison for setting fire to the home of a superior officer.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Accused Narcotics Dealer ‘Nitty Gritz’ Wanted By Morris County Sheriff

Authorities in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down an accused narcotics dealer known as “Nitty Gritz.”. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers has issued an arrest warrant for Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” — with charges for first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics, the department said in a release on Monday, Oct. 17.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

New Corruption Charges for 4 Edison, NJ, Police Officers

EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed in Union over the weekend, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Morris Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
NJ.com

Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation

A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced for possessing stolen watch in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Monmouth County man was sentenced for being in possession of a stolen watch in Sparta Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Charles G. Anderson, 22, of Freehold Township was sentenced on October 6 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls

At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested In Major Drug Bust

BRICK – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for several illegal drugs and firearms, police said. On October 4, a special agent from the US Department of Homeland Security contacted Brick Township SCU Detectives regarding a package containing illegal substances. According to the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

3 people hurt, including 16-year-old, in Paterson shooting

Three people were wounded in an early Saturday morning shooting in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims, 19-year-old Sunbury, Pennsylvania man; 32-year-old Passaic City resident; and a 16-year-old juvenile, were struck by gunfire on Madison and Essex streets at around 1:40 a.m. All sustained non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy