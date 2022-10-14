ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale's Homecoming Celebration Set for Halftime of Friday Night's LFC Game

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
HONESDALE — Meet the members of this year’s Honesdale High School Homecoming Court!

The student body elected these young ladies for the title of Homecoming Queen and will vote for the winner who will be announced tonight Friday, October 14, 2022.

The Hornets take on Mid Valley in a key Week 8 Lackawanna Football Conference contest. Opening kickoff-off is slated for 7 p.n. at the Daniel J. O’Neill Sports Complex.

With a victory, Coach Paul Russick’s squad will loch up the team’s first non-losing season in eight years. The Red & Black are currently 4-3 and fresh off a 28-6 thrashing of West Scranton.

Wayne Highlands School District Superintendent Greg Frigoletto will crown the new Queen during the halftime ceremony. Vice Principal and Student Council Advisor Mr. Patrick Blaskiewicz is in charge of the Homecoming Program.

The 2022 Homecoming Court Consists of: Anne Meagher, daughter of Paul and Jenny Meagher, Honesdale; Madison Meagher, daughter of Maurice and Tricia Meagher, Honesdale; Alaina Neu, daughter of JC and Nicole Neu, Starrucca; Rachael Collins, daughter of Micheal and Erika Collins, Honesdale; Anna Coar, daughter of Matthew and Mary Coar, Honesdale.

