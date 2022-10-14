Abilene police arrest man for failure to register as sex offender

Abilene police arrested a man Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender, according to reports released Friday.

Ramiro Gutierrez was convicted of Indecency With A Child with a female victim with a disposition date of Jan. 19, 2016, police said.

As a result of that conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender on a yearly basis for life.

Police said he failed to report he had moved into the city limits of Abilene. He was interviewed at the Abilene Police Department and confirmed that he failed to register as required, according to reports.

Gutierrez told police he has lived in about for about three months.

He was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail. His bond totals $7,500.