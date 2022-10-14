ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer Edge Revealed As A 5G Steam Deck And Switch Challenger

Razer is the latest brand to step inside the handled gaming console ring, following in the footsteps of Nintendo with its Switch, Valve with the Steam Deck, and Logitech with the G Cloud. At its RazerCon 2022 event, the gaming brand introduced the Razer Edge 5G, an Android-based handheld gaming console launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon that will be available starting in January 2023. A Wi-Fi version of the device will also be sold by Razer via its website and retail outlets.
