NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 7 Recap
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football week 7 recap.
Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
3 Possible Trade Destinations for Derrick Brown
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is one of the Carolina Panthers on the trade block after the team has started 1-5. Carolina has fired their head coach, Matt Rhule, and their defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Now, many talented Panthers are being shopped around the league as a result. There are a...
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 7
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 7. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
Realistic Trade Packages for veteran players before the NFL Trade Deadline
Even though we’re only a few weeks into the 2022-23 NFL season, the NFL trade deadline is only two weeks away. The NFL’s trade deadline is November 1, 2022. Over the next two weeks, many veterans on struggling teams will be involved in trade rumors. In recent years notable veterans like Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Williams, Quandre Diggs, Marcus Peters, Amari Cooper, and Jimmy Garoppolo have been moved within a week of the trade deadline. There are plenty of notable impact players that could be moved in the next two weeks.
5 Things Learned From College Football Week 7
College football week 7 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 7. 1. It’s Between Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten East. Michigan had their first big...
NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 7 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 7 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last week: 8-6, Season: 42-49-3 Thursday Night Football. New Orleans Saints...
Robbie Anderson Traded to Cardinals
The Panthers have agreed to a trade for Robbie Anderson. This trade comes only one day after Anderson was sent to the locker room by his own (interim) coaching staff after an apparent argument on the sideline. The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported the news via Twitter on Monday. Arizona...
Lakers Injury Report Heading into Regular Season
The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off their regular season against the Golden State Warriors on October 18. They may be doing so without some very important players. Here is the Lakers injury report heading into the regular season. Anthony Davis. Lakers star Anthony Davis missed three out of the...
2022 College Football Bowl Projections: Midseason
The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: midseason. Bowl GameTeam 1Team 2DateTime (EST) Bahamas BowlUTSA RoadrunnersBuffalo BullsDecember 1611:30. Cure BowlFlorida Atlantic OwlsUNLV RebelsDecember 163:00. Fenway BowlNotre Dame Fighting IrishTulane Green WavesDecember 1711:00.
