Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Men jailed in Lansford shooting
A Philadelphia man and his son, from Lansford, have been charged in a shooting late Monday night in Lansford. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Sgt. Shawn Nunemacher in the case against Reinardo Mendez:. At 11:19 p.m. Monday, Nunemacher was called to handle a shooting that had...
Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
Drug sting off of Route 191 nets 57 grams of meth, 2 arrests, cops say
A drug sting arranged near a Route 22 interchange netted 57 grams of methamphetamine and the arrests of two Lehigh Valley people, the Northampton County Drug Task Force said. Barrett Griggs, 40, of Whitehall Township, and Julie Louise Weil, 53, of Allentown, were arrested in the sting Thursday and each face drug charges in the case.
One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Police, County Investigate Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A double homicide that involved gun shots occurred Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. at Fourth and Johnson streets in the borough, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced. Two male victims, ages 18- and 17-years-old respectively, were found at the scene near a vehicle that Pottstown Police said had been driven by one of the pair.
Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation
HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
Man pled guilty to gun possession to further drug trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man pleaded guilty to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, admitted to possessing a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem […]
PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail
DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
Two accused of drug peddling in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP. — A variety of illegal drugs were allegedly seized when Lehman Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force
Times News
State police in Hazleton report incidents
• A 2017 Nissan Murano was stopped at 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township for a traffic violation. At the stop several indicators of criminal activity were observed. Additionally, a passenger was found to be wanted on a warrant out of the state of Maryland. Troopers declined to identify him. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
Times News
Tamaqua Police Log
• A Tamaqua man threw Chinese food at his neighbor’s door after he became upset at her for parking too close to his vehicle, borough police said. Jorge Angel Martinez Vega, 28, was cited for disorderly conduct following the 1 p.m. Sept. 12 incident on North Greenwood Street. Police...
Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
Armed Robber At Large In Bucks County, Police Say
An armed thief is on the loose in Bucks County, authorities have announced. The suspect, brandishing a handgun, walked into the Wawa convenience store on Holland Road in Northampton just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to the township police department. The man demanded cash, and fled the...
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County Updated
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. According to Monroe County Crime Watch, the alleged criminals are still on the run from their warrants.
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
Police looking for diesel fuel thief in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County. State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Police continue to investigate.
Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged
Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
Times News
Carbon man admits fleeing police in stolen vehicle
A Carbon County man admitted in the county court on Tuesday to leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and endangering police and many residents in the process. Douglas Eardley Brown, 21, of Nesquehoning, pleaded guilty to felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police and...
Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
Pa. police investigating Uni-Mart robbery by sword-weilding man in clown mask
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N, located in Fern Ridge Station, is investigating an armed robbery by a suspect wearing a clown mask and holding a sword. The suspect reportedly entered the back of the Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County. He brandished a...
Comments / 0