Melissa George’s Margot is looking for a way out in the “twisty” second season of “The Mosquito Coast.” “This couple has been together for 15 years. They’ve got these two kids [played by Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman]. But they separated when the children were young, for a very good reason. There was an incident, which we will reveal in the first episode,” she tells Variety at Mipcom. “It’s going to hit the ground running. We are going to say exactly what happened and why this family is on the run.” A Fremantle production for Apple TV+ – based on Paul Theroux’s novel and created by...

