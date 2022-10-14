South Dakota high school football scores, playoff pairings: Oct. 14

Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7 -- Golden Eagles running back Karson Carda was one of Aberdeen Central’s key difference-makers. With Aberdeen Central leading 8-7 at halftime, Carda ran through the Bucks defense in the second half, scoring on touchdown runs of 54 and 34 yards to give the Eagles a 22-7 lead. The Golden Eagles put the game away with 6:06 remaining as they veered away from their run game. Dustin Hermansen found wide receiver Drew Salfrank for a 65-yard score to give the Golden Eagles a 29-7 lead.

Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda 14 -- Evan Brown ran for 164 yards with two touchdowns for Alcester-Hudson (7-1). Jose Topete-Lopez and Owen Bovill also had rushing TDs. Mateo Kleinhans threw for 64 yards with a TD pass to Dominic Van Egdom. Kleinhans also ran for 76 yards. For Irene-Wakonda (3-5), Dashel Spurrell threw for 133 yards with a touchdown pass to Jense Hansen. Chase Dahlerup ran for 85 yards with a touchdown.

Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20

Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22

Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8

Canton def. Custer, forfeit

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Marty Indian 22

Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 19 -- Jack Henry threw for 127 yards with three touchdown passes for Dell Rapids. He also ran for 83 yards. Brayden Pankonen scored two rushing TDs and tallied 40 yards. Cole Ruesink ran for 51 yards with a score. Pankonen also had 96 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Next: Dell Rapids (8-0) visits Dakota Valley.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Estelline/Hendricks 18 -- Nic Gaspar ran for 198 yards with three touchdowns for DRSM (4-4). He ran 19 times for an average of 10.4 yards per carry. C.J. Smith threw for 101 yards with a TD pass and ran for 40 with a touchdown. Tate Bunkers ran for 104 yards. For Estelline/Hendricks (4-4), Mattix Hausman ran for 16 yards for two touchdowns. He threw for 81 yards. Joseph McAninch also had a rushing TD.

De Smet 32, Deubrook Area 14: -- Dylan Zell scored three touchdown runs and also notched a safety to lead the fifth-rated Class 9B Bulldogs (5-3) to the Dakota Valley Conference win. Britt Carlson added a TD run and finished with 95 combined yards rushing and passing. Kadyn Fast ran for 163 yards and Trace Van Regenmorter hauled in three passes for 36 yards.

Deuel 26, Redfield 13 -- Deuel capped a 7-1 regular season with the Northeast Conference win that featured a four-touchdown performance by Owen Quail. He scored on runs of 4 and 39 yards, hauled in a 7-yard scoring pass from Trey Maaland and also returned an interception 60 yards to the end zone. He finished with 66 yards rushing, 10 tackles and an interception.

Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Castlewood 26 -- Ryan Krog's 52-yard touchdown pass to Carson Griffith as time expired capped a fourth-quarter comeback that gave fifth-rated Class 9AA Elkton-Lake Benton (8-0) the Dakota Valley Conference title over third-rated Class 9A Castlewood (6-2). Castlewood led 26-20 before Krog and Griffith teamed on a 11-yard TD pass early in the final period.

Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14

Faith 42, Stanley County 16

Freeman-Marion/Freeman Academy 36, Florence-Henry 14 -- Maddox Kihne tossed TD passes to Karter Weber (21 yards) and Evan Scharberg (68 yards) and hauled in TD passes of 4, 16 and 18 yards from Riley Tschetter to lead the Phoenix (6-2). Tschetter passed for 209 yards, teaming with Kihne 10 times for 136. Kihne also rushed for 56 yards.

Garretson 33, Centerville 14

Gregory 23, Bon Homme 12

Hanson 45, Colome 14

Harrisburg 41, Brookings 7

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Britton-Hecla 0 -- Brenden Begeman rushed 11 times for 296 yards and four touchdowns (14, 53, 94 and 43 yards) to help the top-rated Class 9B Wolverines complete an 8-0 regular season. They'll head into the Class 9B playoffs next week as the top seed. Tray Hettick tossed a 19-yard TD pass to Cole Zabel and scored on a 1-yard run and Ethan Thompson added a fumble recovery for another TD. Nathan Bradford recorded seven tackles and Begeman 6.5.

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Great Plains Lutheran 0 -- Second-rated Class 9B Hitchcock-Tulare wrapped up an 8-0 regular season by beating GPL (3-5) at South Dakota State's Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. Landon Puffer (28 run and 65 punt return) and Carter Binger (5 run and 21 interception return) each scored twice and Riley Fliehe (43 run), TJ Salmen (56 punt return) and Blaze Binger (8 pass from Brendan Nowell) also scored.

Hot Springs 42, Hill City 0

Howard 45, Chester 7

Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0

Kadoka Area 56, New Underwood 6

Kimball/White Lake 53, Bennett County 0

Lead-Deadwood 53, Lakota Tech 30

Leola/Frederick 56, Faulkton 34

Lower Brule 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0

Lyman 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 7

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 0

Milbank 16, Chamberlain 8

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16

Mitchell 21, Huron 14

Mobridge-Pollock 30, Groton Area 12

Philip 50, White River 0

Pierre 35, Tea Area 30 -- Lincoln Kienholz threw for 256 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 205 yards with two more scores as the Governors beat Tea in a battle of undefeated Class 11AA teams. Brecken Krueger had 71 yards receiving with a TD and Jayden Wiebe 47 and a touchdown. For Tea, Maddix Slykhuis threw for 148 yards with two touchdowns -- one to Parker Mulder and the other to Chase Van Tol. Van Tol ran for 63 yards with a rushing TD and Keegan DeYoung ran for 65 yards with a touchdown. Next: Pierre (8-0) visits Douglas; Tea (7-1) visits Watertown.

Potter County 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Red Cloud 48, Winnebago, Neb. 42

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Belle Fourche 7

Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Brandon Valley 14

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Rapid City Central 7

Sioux Valley 29, Flandreau 13 -- Two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped the Cossacks (5-3) pull out the win. Boden Schiller blocked a punt and returned it 24 yards for a score and Brock Christopherson added a 36-yard TD jaunt. Lane Liebsch rushed for 85 yards and a 6-yard score and Donovan Rose 81 and an 18-yard TD. Jace Christensen passed for 71 yards, teaming with Schiller twice for 61. Schiller also had 12 tackles and Christopherson nine.

Sisseton 20, Baltic 6

St. Francis Indian 26, Pine Ridge 6

Sturgis Brown 27, Douglas 0

Sully Buttes 32, Corsica/Stickney 14

Todd County 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 22

Tri-Valley 48, Wagner 6

Vermillion 28, Madison 20 -- Hayden Christopherson threw three touchdown passes to three separate receivers and the Tanagers scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to beat Madison. Christopherson threw 276 yards and had TD passes to Trillion Sorrell, Zoan Robinson and Connor Larson. Sorrell had 88 yards receiving and Robinson 95. Jeremy Crowe ran for 70 yards. For Madison, Ben Brooks ran for 86 yards with a touchdown and Bruce Galde also ran in for a score. Brooks threw a TD pass to Andrew Comes. Next: Vermillion (3-5) visits Belle Fourche; Madison (3-5) hosts Custer.

Warner 55, Northwestern 0

Watertown 26, Spearfish 7 -- Juven Hudson rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns for the Arrows (3-5), who also scored on a TD pass from Treyton Himmerich to Ashton First In Trouble and on a 57-yard interception return by Drew Denzer. Seth Hamilton scored on a TD run in the final minute for Spearfish (3-5).

Waverly-South Shore 55, Langford 0 -- Big games from Troy Kneeland and Cody Thompson helped Waverly-South Shore snap a 20-game losing skid dating back to Sept. 11, 2020 (a 29-0 win over Great Plains Lutheran). Kneeland had a hand in five touchdowns and a safety. He ran for a TD, returned a fumble for another and passed for three scores. Thompson scored on a run, a pass and two returns (interception and punt). Grant Holman and Gavin Meadors also caught TD passes and Bryan Ramirez added a field goal.

West Central 38, Lennox 16

Winner 34, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Avon 16 -- Blaze Herman threw for 333 yards with three touchdowns for Wolsey-Wessington (5-3). He also added a rushing TD. Tate French had 162 yards receiving with a touchdown, and Moshe Richmond had 86 yards receiving with a score. Joey Hoverson had a receiving TD. For Avon (4-4), Paxton Bierema ran for 82 yards with a score, and Brady Bierema had a rushing TD.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Rapid City Christian 6

South Dakota high school playoff pairings

Class 11B

All games Thursday; Times TBD

No. 16 Lead-Deadwood (4-4) at No. 1 Winner (8-0)

No. 9 St. Thomas More (5-3) at No. 8 Deuel (7-1)

No. 13 Tri-Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (7-1)

No. 12 Sioux Valley (5-3) at No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose (7-1)

No. 10 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5-3) at Hot Springs (6-2)

No. 14 Rapid City Christian (4-4) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-0)

No. 11 Redfield (5-3) at No. 6 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (6-2)

No. 15 Mobridge/Pollock (4-4) at No 2. Aberdeen Roncalli (8-0)

Class 9AA

All games Thursday; Times TBD

No. 16 Stanley County (3-5) at No. 1 Wall (8-0)

No. 9 Ipswich (6-2) at No. 8 Bon Homme (6-2)

No. 13 Viborg-Hurley (4-4) at No. 4 Hamlin (7-1)

No. 12 Platte-Geddes (4-4) at No. 5 Hanson (7-1)

No. 15 Kimball/White Lake (2-6) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (8-0)

No. 10 Florence/Henry (4-4) at No. 7 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (6-2)

No. 14 Britton-Hecla (4-4) at No. 3 Howard (8-0)

No. 11 Leola/Frederick Area (5-3) at No. 6 Parkston (7-1)

Class 9A

All games Thursday; Times TBD

No. 16 Burke (1-7) at No. 1 Warner (8-0)

No. 9 Canistota (4-4) at No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (7-1)

No. 13 Chester Area (3-5) at No. 4 Harding County/Bison (6-2)

No. 12 Estelline/Hendricks (4-4) at No. 5 Philip (7-1)

No. 15 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (2-6) at No. 2 Lyman (7-1)

No. 10 Timber Lake (5-3) at No. 7 Castlewood (6-2)

No. 14 Iroquois/Lake Preston (2-6) at No. 3 Gregory (7-1)

No. 11 Deubrook Area (4-4) at No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (5-3)

Class 9B

All games Thursday; Times TBD

No. 16 Lemmon/McIntosh (2-6) at No. 1 Herreid/Selby Area (8-0)

No. 9 Faulkton Area (4-4) at No. 8 Avon (4-4)

No. 13 Potter County (3-5) at No. 4 Sully Buttes (6-2)

No. 12 Irene-Wakonda (3-5) at No. 5 Corsica-Stickney (6-2)

No. 15 Jones County (3-5) at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (8-0)

No. 10 Dell Rapids St. Mary (4-4) at No. 7 Faith (6-2)

No. 14 New Underwood (2-6) at No. 3 Kadoka Area (5-3)

No. 11 Colome (4-4) at No. 6 De Smet (5-3)

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota high school football scores, playoff pairings: Oct. 14