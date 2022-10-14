ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball

North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game. The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year. With four starters...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

