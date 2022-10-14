Read full article on original website
Tarrant County COVID-19 pop-up clinics to offer shots in Fort Worth
Tarrant Public Health Director Vinny Taneja speaks to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court during a meeting Oct. 11. (Courtesy Tarrant County Commissioners Court) Tarrant County Public Health announced pop-up COVID-19 clinics this week that will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and at times the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pop-up clinics...
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345
Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
fox4news.com
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody. Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Tarrant County to begin issuing remote marriage licenses
Tarrant County couples can now get their marriage license on a video call. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Tarrant County can now get their marriage license in a virtual meeting. Starting Oct. 17, the Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will offer remote marriage licenses, according to an Oct. 14 press release....
Guidepost Montessori accepting preregistration for new Lewisville location
Guidepost Montessori is expected to open its Lewisville location by November. (Adobe Stock) Guidepost Montessori is expected to open its Lewisville location by November, according to a spokesperson for the school. The school will be at 4660 FM 2281 in Castle Hills. Guidepost Montessori helps children ages 12 weeks to 6 years develop social, emotional and academic skills. Preregistration deposits for first-priority placement are being accepted. 469-830-8071. www.guidepostmontessori.com/schools/castle-hills-tx.
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
Longtime friends promote empowerment at female-friendly shop at Honest-1 Auto Care
Longtime friends Kimera Shepler (left) and Robin Mainer (right) are co-franchise owners of Honest-1 Auto Care's Castle Hills location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) At Honest-1 Auto Care, franchise owners Robin Mainer and Kimera Shepler want women to feel comfortable and empowered. The longtime friends became franchise owners of the Castle Hills...
50-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Parker County (Parker County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Parker County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Azle Highway at around 3:35 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
More than $200K confiscated during surprise raid at North Texas poker lounge
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
Dallas Observer
In Effort to Curb Panhandling, Dallas Could Make it Illegal to Simply Stand on Medians
The city is working on an ordinance that would make it a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 to stand on medians that are 6 feet wide or narrower. It’s primarily being billed as a public safety measure to protect people from getting hit by cars, and you better believe that applies to panhandlers.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Berenice Mendez, who is making an impact in Old Town Lewisville and in the Hispanic community
Berenice Mendez is an insurance agent who works in Old Town Lewisville, choosing the area because she wanted to be in a place where she could utilize her Spanish and make an impact in the Hispanic community there. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Police investigate North Richland Hills murder; person of interest fatally shot in Southlake
A person of interest in a North Richland Hills murder was shot by police Monday afternoon in Southlake, authorities say. The man’s condition was not immediately available.
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
