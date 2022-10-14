ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

dmagazine.com

Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345

Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Guidepost Montessori accepting preregistration for new Lewisville location

Guidepost Montessori is expected to open its Lewisville location by November. (Adobe Stock) Guidepost Montessori is expected to open its Lewisville location by November, according to a spokesperson for the school. The school will be at 4660 FM 2281 in Castle Hills. Guidepost Montessori helps children ages 12 weeks to 6 years develop social, emotional and academic skills. Preregistration deposits for first-priority placement are being accepted. 469-830-8071. www.guidepostmontessori.com/schools/castle-hills-tx.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Awesome 98

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Longtime friends promote empowerment at female-friendly shop at Honest-1 Auto Care

Longtime friends Kimera Shepler (left) and Robin Mainer (right) are co-franchise owners of Honest-1 Auto Care's Castle Hills location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) At Honest-1 Auto Care, franchise owners Robin Mainer and Kimera Shepler want women to feel comfortable and empowered. The longtime friends became franchise owners of the Castle Hills...
CASTLE HILLS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update

From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
ALLEN, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

