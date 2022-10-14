Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
Steve Burns Is Back in the First ‘Blues Clues’ Movie Trailer
Get ready for a musical adventure with the OG Blue’s Clues host coming to Paramount+. Calling all Blue’s Clues fans! It’s official: Blue, Joe and Josh are headed to New York City in their first Blue’s Clues movie for the Nickelodeon franchise. Blue’s Big City Adventure...
Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ Teaser Pays Homage to ‘Scream’ in the Best Way
The HBO Max series will be an adult animated comedy. Scooby and Shaggy usually steal the show when it comes to any Scooby-Doo episode, but that’s about the change thanks to a new HBO series. Together with Warner Bros. Animation, the show is all about the “unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang, Velma Dinkley.”
Barbie’s New Tina Turner Doll Sports the Singer’s Most Iconic Look
Barbie’s newest doll pays homage to the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll. The Barbie Signature Music Series just got a new inductee: Tina Turner. The “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll” is the fifth artist to be inducted into the special series and in perfect timing with the 40th anniversary of her hit, What’s Love Got to Do With It.
Netflix Is Dropping a Rom-Com Starring Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan is starring in a film for the first time in almost a decade. Raise your hand if you’re ready for some sappy holiday films! If Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup isn’t enough to satisfy, Lindsay Lohan is here to help. Netflix is getting ready to...
A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Broadway Musical Is in the Works
There is lawn decor, and there are Airbnb cottages, but we have something even better in our future—Hocus Pocus may be coming to Broadway!. You read that right. On an upcoming episode of Broadway Podcast Network’s The Art of Kindness podcast, Hocus Pocus film producer David Kirschner revealed that a stage adaptation of everyone’s favorite Halloween movie is on the way. “This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on—and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus,” Kirschner said.
Boo! Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule Is Hauntingly Good
Get ready for lots of spooky fun with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. With September wrapping up, it’s time to officially get in the Halloween spirit with lots of spooky shows and films. Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is here for all your creepy, crawly needs. The...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Trailer Teases Ralphie’s Return
Peter Billingsley stars in the follow-up film to the Christmas classic we didn’t know we needed. Ho, ho, ho––the Christmas season just got more exciting! HBO Max dropped the first teaser trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the 1983 film that is a cult classic to fans everywhere.
James Bond actor Daniel Craig receives same honour as 007 at Windsor Castle
James Bond actor Daniel Craig has received the same honour as that bestowed on his character 007 as he was honoured at Windsor Castle for services to film and theatre.Craig wore a dark navy suit as he was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by Ian Fleming’s famous character – by the Princess Royal.The actor starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021.While in character as 007, he made a famous...
Tinybeans
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans is the inclusive go-to resource for Millennial and GenZ parents.https://www.tinybeans.com
Comments / 1