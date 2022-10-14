AEW News: Michael Cole Reportedly Kept In Contact With Renee Paquette After WWE Exit, Bollywood Boyz Celebrate AEW Debut, Winter Is Coming Now On Sale

Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
The Rock on What It Would Take to Acquire WWE, Possibly Taking an Executive or Board Seat
– Ahead of the release of his new movie, Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed his various business ventures with BNN Bloomberg, and he was also asked about WWE potentially go up for sale, along with him potentially taking an executive role or a board seat with WWE in the near future. Below are some highlights:
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
Baron Corbin Returns To WWE Raw With JBL At His Side
Baron Corbin made his return to WWE Raw on this week’s show with JBL at his side. The former Happy Corbin returned to his original WWE name on tonight’s show, with JBL introducing him via an in-ring promo where he took shots at Oklahoma and Rey Mysterio, who moved from Raw to Smackdown last week. JBL noted that Corbin would have been a star in the Attitude Era and called him the Nex Wrestling God before Corbin faced and defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match.
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
NXT Live Results 10.15.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Ikemen Jiro def. Javier Bernal. * Veer Mahan & Sanga def. Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott. * Julius Creed...
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Matt Hardy Talks “Bad Taste” Of WWE Storylines Involving Himself And Jeff Hardy
Busted Open Radio‘s recent conversation with Matt Hardy allowed for the wrestler to weigh in on a few WWE angles that went over poorly (h/t to Wrestling Inc). The Hardy brothers’ tag team were involved with a variety of notable WWE elements, but other storylines landed badly for one or both performers at times. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and listen to the complete episode below.
WWE News: The Rock Sings With Kelly Clarkson, Santino Marella Interviewed For A&E, Kane Destroys Everyone
– The Rock made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film Black Adam. While there, the two sung a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'”. – PWInsider reports that Santino Marella was recently interviewed for A&E’s upcoming Biography...
Dalton Castle Talks Health And Injuries Before Challenging Jericho Tonight
In an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote his upcoming match versus Chris Jericho, Dalton Castle took the opportunity to share an update regarding his health (via Wrestling Inc). Castle will be challenging Jericho for the ROH World Championship title at AEW Dynamite this evening. You can read some highlights from Castle below.
Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link. – PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret...
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
Jerry Lawler Recalls Andy Kaufman Being Turned Down By WWE, How Kaufman Influenced WWE To Work With Celebrities
One of Jerry Lawler’s most famous feuds was with Andy Kaufman, and Lawler recently recalled how he got to work with Kaufman because he was turned down by WWE. Kaufman and Lawler’s rivalry was the focus of last week’s Tales of the Territories and Lawler spoke with Busted Open Radio about his work with the legendary comedian and more. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: Note on Next Week’s Airing of Raw in Canada, More Raw Video Highlights
– It was announce during last night’s Sportsnet360 broadcast of WWE Raw (via PWInsider) that next week’s show will be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. The episode will instead air live on OLN and it will stream on SN Now. – WWE released the...
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
Rob Van Dam on CM Punk Having a Big Ego, the Feeling He Got From Punk’s Energy
– While speaking at a recent Inside The Ropes live event, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam shared his thoughts on the situation with CM Punk and his statements made at the infamous AEW All Out post-show scrum, which led to an alleged brawl that took place after the event involving Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. RVD shared his thoughts on Punk and Punk having a big ego. Below are some highlights from ITR:
STRONG Openweight Tag Title Match & More Added to NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has added several matches to their Rumble On 44th Street show later this month. NJPW announced an updated lineup for the show on Tuesday, and you can check it out below. The show takes place on October 28th in New York City. * NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship...
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Jon Moxley asked everyone to say a prayer for Hangman Page due to his injury and said he hoped Page would be okay, noting that it’s a dangerous business. Moxley was not pleased as the ring microphones kept going out, continuing to talk about he makes make sure to bring his best stuff for Cincinnati, calling it an “A-wrestling town.”
Booker T Is Happy To See The O.C. Back In WWE, Discusses Their Value to WWE
Booker T is happy to see The O.C. back in WWE, and he recently shared his thoughts on what the team brings to WWE. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their returns to WWE last week, and on the Hall of Fame podcast Booker talked about the how WWE is able to use them as a tag team as well as reforming The Club with AJ Styles. You can see some highlights below:
